Magna5 Wins 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Professional Development

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a leading provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services, today announced it has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner for Professional Development by Energage.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize organizations that stand out in key areas of workplace culture. Magna5 earned recognition in Professional Development, an award that celebrates companies that prioritize employee career growth, continuous learning, and opportunities for professional advancement.

Magna5 earned an award celebrating companies that prioritize employee opportunities for professional advancement. Post this

Issued by Energage, the Top Workplaces program has a 19-year history of identifying and celebrating people-first organizations across national and regional markets. Awards are based on authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential, research-backed engagement survey.

Magna5's recognition reflects its commitment to building a workplace where employees are supported in developing their skills, growing their careers, and making meaningful contributions to client success. Through ongoing investment in learning, collaboration, leadership support, and employee development, Magna5 continues to foster a culture designed to help its people thrive.

"This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the experience of our employees," said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "At Magna5, we believe professional development is essential to building a strong culture and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. We are committed to giving our team the support, opportunities, and tools they need to grow and succeed in an industry where expertise is a key differentiator."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback and measure key aspects of workplace culture that drive engagement, performance, and organizational success. More information about Magna5's workplace culture and this recognition is available through Top Workplaces.

About Magna5

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Magna5 MS LLC