Richard Harter is Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Magna5

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a trusted provider of cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Harter from Senior Vice President of Service Delivery to Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Magna5 has promoted Richard Harter from Senior Vice President of Service Delivery to Chief Operating Officer. Post this Richard Harter, Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, Harter will be responsible for advancing the quality, consistency, and scalability of Magna5's service delivery model across the enterprise. His role will include incorporating new service offerings into a standardized delivery framework, strengthening operational alignment across the organization, and helping ensure a smooth experience for customers as Magna5 integrates acquired businesses.

Since joining Magna5, Harter has played a central role in driving service delivery excellence across the company. His leadership has helped support consistent execution, operational discipline, and a strong customer experience as Magna5 continues to expand its capabilities and national footprint.

"Richard's promotion to Chief Operating Officer recognizes the leadership, operational expertise, and customer focus he brings to Magna5," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "His deep experience leading service organizations and his commitment to consistent, high-quality delivery will be critical as we continue to scale our business and integrate new capabilities across the enterprise."

Prior to joining Magna5, Harter held senior leadership roles in the outsourcing industry, directing business operations and customer experience teams serving clients across a wide range of industries and company sizes, including Fortune 1000 organizations. He has also held segment-level P&L responsibility within both high-growth service organizations and multibillion-dollar enterprises, bringing a strong blend of operational, financial, and customer-focused leadership experience to his new role.

"I am excited to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer at Magna5," said Richard Harter. "Our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service at scale is essential to the value we provide our customers. I look forward to continuing to work with our teams to strengthen our operating model, integrate new capabilities, and ensure every customer experiences the full benefit of Magna5's expertise and support."

About Magna5

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

SOURCE Magna5 MS LLC