Jersey Electricity Energised by Infor and Progressive TSL

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Jersey Electricity has commenced a roll-out of a cloud-based Infor EAM solution across its generation and distribution divisions in conjunction with Infor UK channel partner Progressive TSL.

Jersey Electricity plc is a vertically integrated power utility dealing in the importation, generation, transmission, and distribution of sustainable, low-carbon energy. It is the sole supplier of electricity in Jersey, part of the British Channel Islands, serving around 50,000 domestic and commercial customers.

Jersey Electricity (JE) is a long-standing user of Infor's best-in-class enterprise asset management system, Infor EAM, to manage JE's power generation assets. JE recognised the value of moving its existing Infor solution to the cloud, introducing the Infor EAM Mobile application, and extending Infor EAM into other areas of its business.

Infor implementation partner Progressive TSL is an Infor EAM expert and specialist in the energy sector. Progressive TSL worked with Infor and the JE team to develop a business case highlighting the benefits to Jersey Electricity of extending and enhancing its existing Infor solution.

Key benefits include:

Infor EAM Mobile – enables operatives working in the field to access and update key data from the central Infor EAM system in real time

"Jersey Electricity has long benefited from Infor EAM to manage our power generation assets," said Mark Preece, Jersey Electricity's operations director. "As the business seeks to enhance its capability and operational efficiency by use of the latest technologies and digital solutions, extending this system to our distribution assets together with the roll-out of the mobile solution will help to optimise performance across all of our energy division operations."

Over the coming months, Progressive TSL will be rolling out Infor EAM 11.6, Infor EAM Mobile and Infor OS operating service across JE's energy generation and distribution teams. This new solution will be fully integrated with JE's existing systems.

"Progressive TSL is excited to be working with Jersey Electricity on this transformative project. Our consultants will be working closely with the teams in Jersey across the energy division to ensure they fully benefit from Infor's functionally-rich EAM solution," said Chris Walcot, CEO of Progressive TSL.

