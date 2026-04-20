Jersey Mike's Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

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Jersey Mike's Subs

Apr 20, 2026, 08:00 ET

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Media Contact:
Judy Lee, ICR, Inc.
[email protected] 

SOURCE Jersey Mike's Subs

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