Jersey Mike's Named the #1 Franchise on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

MANASQUAN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, was recognized as No. 1 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. As the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, this prestigious honor acknowledges Jersey Mike's outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

"Being named the #1 franchise by Entrepreneur is an incredible honor that reflects the strength of our brand and the unwavering dedication of our franchise owners," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "This recognition validates the exceptional opportunity Jersey Mike's offers entrepreneurs who want to build a successful business while making a positive impact in their communities. Our proven system, comprehensive support, and passionate commitment to quality and community create the ideal formula for success, and we're proud to be recognized as the franchisor-of-choice."

The recognition reflects Jersey Mike's continued growth and momentum as the brand expands both domestically and internationally. The brand's proven portability has supported expansion across the US, while maintaining the quality, culture, and community focus that has defined the brand since 1956. With more than 3,200 locations and a growing footprint, Jersey Mike's continues to build on its long-standing leadership in the restaurant sector.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. This recognition is a testament to Jersey Mike's lasting brand power and strong franchise opportunity. To view Jersey Mike's in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13th.

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

