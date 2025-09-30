Jersey Mike's Appoints Betsy Mercado as Chief People Officer

Veteran HR leader joins iconic brand to strengthen talent strategy and team culture

MANASQUAN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Betsy Mercado as the Company's first Chief People Officer, effective immediately.

Betsy Mercado, Chief People Officer, Jersey Mike’s.

As Chief People Officer, Mercado will lead Jersey Mike's comprehensive people strategies that support growth and strengthen its people-first culture. She will oversee leadership development, compliance, and the overall team member experience, while driving initiatives to build high-performance teams, enhance organizational capability, and sustain the brand's distinctive culture as it continues to expand.

"Betsy brings an exceptional combination of franchise expertise, strategic vision, and a genuine passion for developing people," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "Her background in franchise operations and proven success building world-class HR departments make her the ideal leader to advance our people-first culture. As we continue our rapid expansion, her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening and supporting our team members and ensuring we preserve the authentic Jersey Mike's culture as we scale nationally and globally."

Mercado brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience across the restaurant and franchise industries. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Flynn Group, the world's largest franchise operator, overseeing HR operations for a 100-member team supporting more than 2,700 restaurants and fitness clubs nationwide. In that role, she led people strategies spanning talent acquisition, leadership development, culture initiatives, total rewards, HR technology and compliance. Prior to Flynn Group, Mercado served as Vice President of Human Resources for The Palm Restaurants, where she led employee relations, talent management, and compensation and benefits.

"Jersey Mike's has established itself as a brand that truly cares about its people and communities," said Mercado. "I'm energized to build on that legacy, strengthening the foundation already in place while shaping the future of people development at the Company. My goal is to enhance an environment where every team member can grow, contribute meaningfully, and take pride in being a part of the Jersey Mike's story as it enters this next chapter of growth."

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #2 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' inaugural Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in communities across the country. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

