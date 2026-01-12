Jersey Mike's Launches New Chapter of Growth with International Expansion into the UK and Ireland

Jersey Mike's founder Peter Cancro to lead first European presence with commitment to open 400 stores

MANASQUAN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of over 3,200 fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced it has signed a franchise agreement with JM Submarines UK LTD, led by Jersey Mike's founder and Chairman of the Board, Peter Cancro, to open 400 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Cancro founded Jersey Mike's more than 50 years ago and remains a significant shareholder following the Company's sale to Blackstone last year. This agreement marks the first European expansion for the Company, with plans to open the first location in 2026.

"This marks a pivotal milestone in Jersey Mike's growth journey as we expand into the European market," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Jersey Mike's. "We could not ask for a better partner than Peter to lead this market expansion. Peter built this brand from the ground up, from our first location on the Jersey Shore to over 3,000 locations across North America during his time as CEO. We are thrilled to have Peter lead our first European expansion in what is a very exciting new chapter for the Company."

Cancro founded Jersey Mike's Subs in 1975, when at 17 years old he purchased the first Mike's Subs shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. As Jersey Mike's CEO for nearly 50 years, he grew the Company into one of the most beloved fast-casual brands in the U.S., before transitioning to Chairman in April 2025. The strategic partnership with Cancro underscores the brand's commitment to thoughtful, quality-driven growth as it shares Jersey Mike's authentic "A Sub Above" experience with a global audience.

"I've lived and breathed this brand my entire life, starting when I worked at the original Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant as a teenager," said Cancro, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Jersey Mike's and CEO of JM Submarines UK LTD. "To now have the opportunity to bring Jersey Mike's to the UK and Ireland as a franchisee is incredibly exciting. I see tremendous potential in these markets, and I'm eager to personally operate the brand I love in regions that value quality and community as much as we do."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Peter and his team as we bring Jersey Mike's to the UK and Ireland, two markets with incredible potential that represent just the beginning of our global growth journey," said Andy Skehan, President of International at Jersey Mike's. "I'm confident that communities worldwide will embrace what has made Jersey Mike's a beloved brand across North America, and we are now ready to build upon our strong operations foundation and brand recognition to take our next step toward global expansion."

With plans for accelerated international growth, Jersey Mike's is positioned to become a globally recognized brand while preserving the quality, culture, and community focus that have defined it since 1956.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #2 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

