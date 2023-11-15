Jersey Mike's Donates 20 Percent of Sales To Feeding America® This Weekend

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs is partnering once again with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to help member food banks keep their shelves stocked this holiday season. This weekend, on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. Watch the national commercial.

"Everyone deserves nutritious food to thrive, yet every day, tens of millions of individuals across the U.S. continue to experience food insecurity," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Feeding America is deeply grateful for partners like Jersey Mike's in the movement to end hunger. Their ongoing commitment to the mission is helping to support communities and nourish futures."

In the past two years, Jersey Mike's has donated more than $11 million to Feeding America, helping provide over 110 million meals* through the organization's nationwide network of more than 200 local member food banks.

"We'd like to invite you to Jersey Mike's this Saturday and Sunday when 20 percent of all sales will be donated to Feeding America, helping families in need," said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Raising up together, we always make a difference."

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through Jersey Mike's website or app. Delivery is available through the app or third-party delivery partners.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Feeding America
Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

