Jersey Mike's Donates All Sales To 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Tomorrow

Annual Day of Giving is Busiest of Year

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, is giving a full day's sales, expected to be over $30 million, to charity.

This year, on the Company's 16th Annual Day of Giving, more than 3,200 Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants will donate 100 percent of sales, not just profit, to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games. (View/download b-roll)

On Wednesday, March 25, Jersey Mike’s will donate 100 percent of sales to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's March Month of Giving fundraising campaign. All month, Jersey Mike's has collected donations from customers to help local athletes attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, June 20-26, at locations across Minnesota's Twin Cities.

"The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games celebrate courage, inclusion, and the incredible spirit of more than 3,000 athletes," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "We invite everyone to join us on March 25, when 100 percent of sales from Jersey Mike's locations nationwide will support these remarkable athletes." (Watch commercial)

Day of Giving is Jersey Mike's busiest day of the year. Each location prepares by staffing up, coming in early and ordering extra ingredients, ensuring there is plenty of meat, cheese, bread, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon to meet the high demand.

Whether in-store, through Jersey Mike's app or through third-party delivery partners, proceeds from every single sale this Wednesday, including subs, chips, drinks, and catering orders, will go to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $143 million for local charities.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area please visit our location listing by state.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #1 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in its communities. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of 3,000+ incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

Contact: Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917-838-4500

SOURCE Jersey Mike’s Subs