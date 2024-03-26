Jersey Mike's Donates All Sales to Local Charities Tomorrow

Annual Day of Giving is Busiest of the Year

MANASQUAN, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, Jersey Mike's Subs is giving a full day's sales — expected to be over $21 million — to charity. It's the sub company's 14th Annual Day of Giving when more than 2,700 Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants nationwide will donate 100 percent of sales—not just the profit—to more than 200 local charities. ( View/download b-roll )

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's March Month of Giving fundraising campaign. All month, Jersey Mike's has collected donations from customers for partner charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. For a list of restaurant locations and charity partners, please visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

"Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 27, when 100 percent of sales from every sub will be given back to the community," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO.

Actor, comedian and New Jersey native, Danny DeVito, joins Cancro in the sub chain's recent commercial inviting everyone to buy lunch or dinner at Jersey Mike's on Day of Giving when all proceeds go to important local causes.

(Watch commercial)

Day of Giving is Jersey Mike's busiest day of the year. Each location prepares by staffing up and ordering extra food, ensuring there is plenty of meat, cheese, bread, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon to meet the high demand.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike's gives. Whether in-store, through Jersey Mike's app or through third-party delivery partners, proceeds from every single sale this Wednesday — including subs, chips, drinks, and catering orders —will go to local charities.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

For more information, visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com.

