Jersey Mike's Partners With North American League Of Legends Championship Series As A 2018 Summer Split Sponsor

Jersey Mike's customers and LoL fans will be able to redeem promo codes for League of Legends in-game items and prizes, such as Hextech chests and keys, loot skins, and RP packages. Additionally, fans can enter a sweepstakes to win an all-expenses-paid trip and exclusive VIP ticket to experience the 2018 NA LCS Summer Finals, taking place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California this September.

"As a longtime supporter of traditional sports, Jersey Mike's is excited to enter the world of esports by partnering with the NA LCS," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "We believe this sponsorship is a great fit for Jersey Mike's and LoL Esports fans alike, and look forward to connecting with the passionate League of Legends community each week."

LoL Esports fans can attend matches live every week of the regular Summer Split at the NA LCS studio in Santa Monica, Calif., or watch the NA LCS live on lolesports.com.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike's offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities.

About League of Legends Esports

League of Legends® is the most-played PC game in the world, with over 100 million monthly active players. League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) is a premiere global sport with 14 professional leagues worldwide. The regional leagues are overseen and operated by Riot Games under the leadership of Jarred Kennedy and Whalen Rozelle, co-heads of Riot Esports.

