JERSEY MIKE'S PLANS MAJOR EXPANSION IN CANADA WITH REDBERRY RESTAURANTS

Sub sandwich company plans to open 300 locations over 10 years

MANASQUAN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, announced an Area Director and Development Agreement with Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry"), one of Canada's largest restaurant operators. Redberry was named Area Director for Canada with a development agreement to open 300 Jersey Mike's restaurants across Canada by 2034, via a combination of Redberry-owned-and-operated stores and supported franchisee locations.

Jersey Mike's Subs announced an Area Director and Development Agreement with Redberry Restaurants. Post this Jersey Mike’s is set to shake up the Canadian QSR scene. Jersey Mike’s serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Redberry will purchase the two existing Jersey Mike’s locations in Kitchener and London and will open five new Jersey Mike’s in Ontario in 2024. The Kitchener and London locations will be completely remodeled in early 2024 to reflect Jersey Mike’s new image.

"We are proud to partner with Ken Otto and his team at Redberry," said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Their extensive history and reputation in the restaurant business are second to none. Also critical to our company is that they share the same culture and mission statement: to give and make a difference. They are committed to their team members and their local communities."

Redberry owns and operates 180-plus restaurant locations across Canada under the BURGER KING® and Taco Bell brands, and now together with Jersey Mike's, has signed agreements for more than 600 additional restaurants.

"We're thrilled that Jersey Mike's entrusted us with bringing their iconic brand to Canada," said Ken Otto, CEO of Redberry. "We resonated strongly with their culture, product, and mission, and are excited to 'Make it Happen' for both Jersey Mike's and their Canadian fans."

Otto added, "In addition to building our own Jersey Mike's, growth will be accelerated by way of supporting other franchisees to join the Jersey Mike's story in every province across Canada."

For information about franchising with Jersey Mike's in Canada, please visit: www.jerseymikes.ca/franchise

Founded in 1956 at the Jersey Shore, Jersey Mike's is set to shake up the Canadian QSR scene. Jersey Mike's premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike's fans crave their subs made Mike's Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of "the juice," red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Not Just a Meal, but a Movement

The iconic American brand is about more than just high-quality ingredients: "Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been Jersey Mike's mission from the beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023 alone, the chain raised a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local charities during its annual Month of Giving.

This strong foundation in philanthropy perfectly aligns with Redberry's mission to support and uplift local communities. Redberry is a leader in supporting its current Brand partner charitable initiatives and has raised over $1 million dollars to support these outstanding causes. Redberry also sponsors a wide variety of local community initiatives throughout the year and is an active participant in the YMCA and University Co-Op programs to offer jobs and career training.

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

Watch Sub Sandwich-making Broll here.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 180-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

CONTACTS:

Jersey Mike's Subs: Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917-838-4500

Redberry Restaurants: Sharron Fry, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

