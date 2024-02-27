JESSICA EGERTON, A SEASONED MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH TWO DECADES OF BUILDING BRANDS, NAMED VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING AT KUMHO TIRE U.S.A.

The tire industry veteran comes to Kumho Tire to invigorate and elevate the brand's awareness in the United States

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, has named Jessica Egerton as Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for the tire brand, supporting retail and engaging consumers.

"We are thrilled to have Jessica on board, leading a new and exciting phase of our growth in the United States," said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. "At Kumho Tire U.S.A., we are committed to growing our distribution, our sales channels and our brand. With her proven track record in elevating brands through integrated marketing solutions, she will play a critical role in our goal to become a leader in the tire industry, expanding our footprint and presence in the coming years."

Egerton brings to Kumho Tire deep experience in omnichannel marketing in B2C, B2B and B2B2C in both consumer durables/home goods and automotive, as well as marketing experience from national to independent retailers. Possessing a growth-focused mindset, she has successfully built and scaled world-class marketing organizations in her previous roles.

"My new role at Kumho Tire represents an incredible opportunity to elevate the brand in the U.S. marketplace," said Egerton. "Kumho Tire has a long history and is well-respected in the industry for delivering quality, high performing products at a great value. As a brand builder who understands marketing as a strategic lever to fuel growth and unlock value, I am excited at the prospect of raising Kumho Tire's brand awareness among discerning consumers."

For Egerton, it's a return to the tire industry after a three-year absence. Prior to joining Kumho Tire, she served as Vice President, Brand Activation for the largest mattress manufacturer in the U.S., where she led the organization's integrated plans driving consumer demand in an omni-channel environment. Before that, Egerton served as Head of Brand Development at a major tire company where she built a marketing organization across brand, creative, growth and digital marketing, channel/customer marketing and shopper marketing.

Egerton received a bachelor's degree in communications and a bachelor's degree in psychology at Boston University and earned an MBA in business and economics at the University of Kentucky. During her career, she has held brand, marketing and advertising positions with a variety of household names including Delta Faucet, Whirlpool Corp. and its Maytag brand, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., and Tempur Sealy International.

Kumho Tire

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires, and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire USA is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA