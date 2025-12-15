KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. ACHIEVES DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH SINCE 2021

Embracing the mantra "Performance without Compromise" company-wide, while striving to become the top

second-tier brand in the space, positions the brand well for sustained growth in 2026 & beyond

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A. , one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, today reported significant business success, achieving double-digit sales growth since 2021. The company's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for both sales volume and sales revenue has shown double-digit increases over the last four years, surpassing set targets and firmly positioning KUMHO to realize its future goals and objectives.

Ed Cho, Kumho Tire U.S.A. CEO

"We are thrilled to conclude the year with remarkable results and maintain the momentum of double-digit sales growth into 2026," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "With a commitment to Performance without Compromise, KUMHO will continue to bring to market the best possible products and services for our customers. We have a clear roadmap and action plan to achieve our objective of becoming one of the top Tier 2 tire brands and are excited for the year ahead."

Kumho Tire U.S.A.'s tremendous success has been driven by five key factors:

Reinforced Vision & Mission : KUMHO has emphasized, at all levels of the organization, the company's vision and mission to develop and bring to market products that instill consumer confidence. Further, detailed action plans were developed and executed with excellence, all laddering up to KUMHO's core vision and mission for future success. Finally, KUMHO examined and refined work processes to enhance organizational efficiency to not only deliver quality and superior products, but to allow the ability to be nimble to resolve and adjust plans in short order.

: KUMHO has emphasized, at all levels of the organization, the company's vision and mission to develop and bring to market products that instill consumer confidence. Further, detailed action plans were developed and executed with excellence, all laddering up to KUMHO's core vision and mission for future success. Finally, KUMHO examined and refined work processes to enhance organizational efficiency to not only deliver quality and superior products, but to allow the ability to be nimble to resolve and adjust plans in short order. Clear Strategy & Goals: Ensured everyone in the organization was aligned to clear strategies to accomplish KUMHO's goal, resulting in direct alignment on action plans at all levels. This was supported by a concerted effort to appropriately allocate the necessary resources and support to effectively execute the plans.

Ensured everyone in the organization was aligned to clear strategies to accomplish KUMHO's goal, resulting in direct alignment on action plans at all levels. This was supported by a concerted effort to appropriately allocate the necessary resources and support to effectively execute the plans. Expanded Sales & Marketing Investment : Beyond conventional sales and marketing strategies, KUMHO actively sought out unique, proprietary activities to boost market visibility. Once these initiatives were proven effective, KUMHO aggressively expanded investment and resources to strengthen, replicate and scale them.

: Beyond conventional sales and marketing strategies, KUMHO actively sought out unique, proprietary activities to boost market visibility. Once these initiatives were proven effective, KUMHO aggressively expanded investment and resources to strengthen, replicate and scale them. Strengthened Development & Launch Process: To ensure market competitiveness, KUMHO completely reinvented its product development and launch process. From concept ideation through launch, KUMHO rigorously validated the expected product performance to maximize outcomes. Third-party testing ultimately verified the best possible product was developed, instilling confidence among its dealer network and consumers.

To ensure market competitiveness, KUMHO completely reinvented its product development and launch process. From concept ideation through launch, KUMHO rigorously validated the expected product performance to maximize outcomes. Third-party testing ultimately verified the best possible product was developed, instilling confidence among its dealer network and consumers. Expanded Channel Network: KUMHO continued to explore ways to expand its sales channels, successfully driving sales growth through the expansion of its network. Additionally, the company has structured its sales organization for maximum flexibility, ensuring it can quickly adapt and effectively respond to evolving market conditions.

"As we head into 2026 continuing to strive to foster growth in the market, these five key pillars remain at the forefront of everything we do," said Cho. "We will continue to bring to market new and innovative products reinforced by favorable third-party testing while implementing various initiatives to increase brand awareness and affinity while building consumer confidence."

Through this strategic combination of factors, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is well-positioned to adapt to market shifts and drive continued, sustained growth in 2026 and beyond despite current industry uncertainties and competitive pressures.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotire.com .

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotire.com . Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook.com/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram.com/kumhotireusa/ and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA