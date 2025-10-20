Jessica Simpson Celebrates 20 Years of Eponymous Lifestyle Collection with New Fragrance, Mystic Canyon

Her latest creation is inspired by her recent album, Nashville Canyon, and is designed for the modern woman who is bold, confident, and authentic. The fragrance reflects Simpson's personal and artistic evolution, celebrating the woman she has become. The Amber Floral composition balances lush fruits, radiant florals, and warm woods to create a fragrance that is both daring and unmistakably feminine.

"Mystic Canyon is about honoring the strength I've discovered, the softness I've learned to embrace, and the freedom that comes from being unapologetically yourself," said Simpson. "To me, this fragrance is like a journey bottled up—a reminder that every woman carries her own mystery and magic."

The fragrance opens with a sparkling burst of pink pepper, softened by rich black currant and juicy purple plum for a first impression that's playful yet sophisticated. Its heart unfolds with the romantic depth of creamy iris, jasmine, and Turkish rose, creating a lush floral bouquet that captivates the senses. The dry down lingers with warm vanilla bean, amber, cedarwood, and oakmoss, leaving a magnetic signature that transitions effortlessly from day to night.

"Jessica has always been ahead of her time in connecting with her audience through fragrance," says Lori Singer, President of Parlux. "With Mystic Canyon, she delivers a fragrance that's striking yet deeply personal—reflecting confidence, individuality, and the beauty of contrasts, much like Jessica herself."

Mystic Canyon Eau de Parfum will be available exclusively at JCPenney beginning October 20, 2025, in the following formats:

Eau de Parfum 3.4 oz / 100 mL – $60 USD

Eau de Parfum 1.0 oz / 30 mL – $35 USD

Gift Set (3.4 oz / 100 mL + 0.34 oz / 10 mL rollerball) – $65 USD

Fragrance Notes:

Top: Pink Pepper, Black Currant, Purple Plum

Heart: Jasmine, Turkish Rose, Creamy Iris

Base: Vanilla Bean, Amber, Cedarwood

ABOUT THE JESSICA SIMPSON COLLECTION

The Jessica Simpson® Collection is inspired by and designed in collaboration with owner and founder Jessica Simpson, entertainment, music and style icon. This lifestyle collection reflects all that is modern Americana: it is iconic, fashion-forward, accessible, free-spirited, timeless and affordable. Available globally, the collection spans over 50 product categories and growing including footwear, young contemporary and plus size apparel, outerwear, sunglasses, optical frames, handbags and small leather goods, swimwear, perfume, scarves/hats/wraps, jewelry, intimates, leg wear, slippers, cold weather accessories, luggage, girls and baby footwear, apparel, coats, swimwear, legwear and a maternity collection. A lifestyle home offering includes bedding, towels, home and cosmetic accessories, giftables, and a new furniture collection launching in 2025. The collection, like Jessica herself, is classically familiar, approachable yet inspirational, sexy yet sweet, flirtatious and whimsical, vintage at times, but always of-the-moment. In 2021, Jessica and her mother and business partner, Tina Simpson, acquired complete ownership of the brand they founded together in 2005. Coined the "Billion Dollar Baby" by WWD in 2010, the brand has been recognized through the years by the Accessories Council, CFDA and most recently Jessica was honored with the Icon Award at the 2023 Footwear News Achievement Awards. The Jessica Simpson® Collection is currently available in over 20,000 points of distribution worldwide and online at www.jessicasimpson.com .

ABOUT PARLUX LTD.

Parlux Ltd. is an award-winning, Top 100 Beauty Company, renowned for creating and distributing globally recognized fragrance and grooming brands. Our portfolio includes Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Better World Fragrance House by Drake, Kenneth Cole, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, WeWoreWhat, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, and more. As a full-service beauty powerhouse, we specialize in brand marketing, consumer engagement, and manufacturing, with a presence in over 80 countries and territories. Discover more at www.parlux.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

