Jet Access Joins SmartSky® Installation Network

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, provider of the most advanced inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced Jet Access as a new sales and installation partner. The company has recently signed an agreement to complete the first-of-type installation of a SmartSky LITE™ system on an Embraer Phenom 300, the world's best-selling light jet, which is expected to be completed this summer. The Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) will make SmartSky available to more than 400 in-service aircraft.

Jet Access' MRO operation is located near downtown Indianapolis at Eagle Creek Airpark (EYE).

Jet Access is the first vertically integrated, fully transparent, full-service aviation management company in the industry. Committed to making private jet travel safe, cost-effective, uncomplicated, and comfortable, the Indiana-based company provides full-service FBO, MRO, charter, aircraft management, fractional ownership and fight training. Jet Access offers Part 145 operations throughout Central Indiana and Central Tennessee.

"We are proud to be able to expand our offerings to elevate the flying experience for everyone on the aircraft through this partnership with SmartSky. Its high-performance inflight connectivity is receiving rave reviews from users in the cabin and cockpit because of its unprecedented ability to move data to and from the aircraft with equal ease, enabling use of applications from business and leisure to situational awareness and operational data," said Scott Dillon, President of Maintenance for Jet Access. "We are receiving numerous requests from operators and flyers who are asking for SmartSky because of its performance that users describe as 'game changing'."

Jet Access is a multi-year recipient of the FAA Diamond Award of Excellence and is an Authorized Service Center for Embraer and Pilatus aircraft. The company's MRO operation is located near downtown Indianapolis at Eagle Creek Airpark (EYE).

"Jet Access' commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience makes them a natural fit to offer SmartSky. It is exciting to be part of their efforts to deliver the best to the industry," said Aria Bahawdory, Director of MRO Account Management for SmartSky. "Whether the Flagship system for mid to large cabin aircraft or the award-winning SmartSky LITE for smaller business aircraft, SmartSky is delivering next-generation technology now."

SmartSky continues to aggressively expand its diverse roster of certified aircraft, covering mid to large cabin business jets as well as light jets and turboprops. A list of SmartSky STCs, current and in progress, can be found at smartskynetworks.com/STC.

