Jet Logistics and Blue Tide Aviation Expand Cargo and COMBI Ops in Caribbean

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Logistics Inc., an ISBAO Stage-3 and DoD CARB-accredited FAA Part 135 operator with worldwide op-specs, announced its expansion into the cargo sector through a new partnership with Fort Lauderdale-based Blue Tide Aviation. The launch program includes deployment of Blue Tide's C-23 "Shorts" Sherpa based in the Caribbean to service Florida, the Bahamas, and broader Caribbean region.

Jet Logistics and Blue Tide Aviation expand cargo and COMBI ops to service the U.S., Bahamas, and Caribbean region

"Jet Logistics and Blue Tide Aviation are well-aligned with strategic goals for specialized air transport solutions," stated W. Ashley Smith, Jr., Jet Logistics President. "This program expands our ability to deliver fixed-wing air carrier solutions that require unique skillsets and equipment, including regional and international air cargo. Blue Tide brings proven experience executing complex cargo, marine, and special mission logistics. We're excited to be working with these exceptional military veterans at Blue Tide Aviation, and together, we'll be able to deliver innovative cargo, passenger, and COMBI solutions to customers across the Caribbean, where Jet Logistics has successfully developed other air transport programs."

Representatives from Blue Tide Aviation commented, "From our first discussions with Jet Logistics, the alignment was immediate – particularly operational discipline and customer execution. This partnership combines Jet Logistics' established Part 135 platform and Caribbean operating experience with Blue Tide Aviation's logistics proficiency across the U.S. Bahamas, and Caribbean. Together, we are delivering faster, more flexible, and higher-reliability air cargo solutions for inter-island distribution as well as direct lift to/from the United States."

Blue Tide Aviation's recent mission profile includes time-critical expedited commercial freight, AOG support, specialized government contract work, and disaster response logistics. Clients include direct shippers, freight forwarders, and other airlines. Frequent operating lanes include the mainland United States and key Caribbean markets such as Puerto Rico, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, and Barbados. Blue Tide Aviation also provides air drop/parachute training expertise and capability in its service portfolio. It is a consistent supporter of the Fort Lauderdale airshow by providing the jump platform for the USSOCOM Para-Commandos jump team.

The C-23/C-360 "Shorts" Sherpa is a twin-engine military transport aircraft popular in the air cargo sector due to many special features, including the ability to operate from unimproved runways, STOL (short takeoff and landings) and a large fuselage featuring a full-width 73" height/width rear cargo door with load ramp. With a cargo capacity of 40cbm and up to 7500 lbs. per Part 135 regulations, the Sherpa is ideal for operating on-demand and dedicated lanes in remote and austere regions.

About Jet Logistics Inc.

Founded in 2002, Jet Logistics began operations in corporate passenger charter and subsequently expanded US and international services in air medical, government contracting, and special mission sectors. Today, Jet Logistics maintains worldwide op-specs as a leading accredited Part 135 operator (FAA Air Carrier #ZP7A427J), including ISBAO Stage 3 and DoD CARB certifications – and being audited by CAMTS for medical clients. Jet Logistics operates aviation programs for leading air medical providers, corporations and government agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Blue Tide Aviation

Blue Tide Aviation (BTA) was founded in 2019 to add offerings to both government and civilian clients looking for aviation-based services in addition to BlackSea Technologies' maritime operations. Blue Tide Aviation is partnered with BlackSea Technologies, a corporation that operates in the maritime, ISR, defense logistics, and special operations sectors. With a focus on critical cargo delivery to open ocean, remote, and austere conditions, Blue Tide Aviation operators apply their experience serving in elite military units executing multiple modalities. Other services include disaster response, aerial delivery, flight training, emergency medical extraction, and maritime aerial rigging.

For more information on Jet Logistics air transport services and Blue Tide Aviation logistics solutions, please contact :

Jet Logistics, Inc.

www.jetlogistics.us

[email protected]

+1 866-824-9394

Blue Tide Aviation

www.blacksea.tech/mission-solutions

[email protected]

+1 866.286.2583

SOURCE JLI Group Holdings, Inc.