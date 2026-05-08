Jet Logistics Celebrates Military Appreciation Month with DoD CARB Re-Certification

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Logistics Inc., an ISBAO Stage-3 and DoD CARB-approved FAA Part 135 operator with worldwide op-specs, announced it recently successfully passed its latest 2026 DoD CARB (Commercial Airlift Review Board) Audit, continuing its qualification to support U.S. Department of Defense air transportation requirements.

Jet Logistics celebrates National Military Appreciation Month and the 15th anniversary of GovOPS™ following successful 2026 DoD CARB re-certification as the FAA Part 135 air carrier continues expanding its government and defense transportation operations

The air carrier is celebrating National Military Appreciation Month in May alongside several organizational milestones, including the 15th anniversary of its GovOPS™ division and nearly 25 years of continuous worldwide flight operations under the same ownership.

"May through July is an especially meaningful period for Jet Logistics employees - and all Americans - as we recognize our nation, its military, and national holidays including Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, D-Day, and Independence Day," stated Jet Logistics founder and President, W. Ashley Smith, Jr.

"We have proudly supported a broad range of U.S. government agencies since 2011 with air transportation solutions, including the Department of Defense, GSA, Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Justice, United States Marshals Service, and multiple military branches including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force," continued Smith, Jr. "Jet Logistics aviation operations have long intersected with U.S. military operations - executing critical missions and maintaining a strong commitment to veteran employment. This month, we recognize the military and civilian professionals behind those missions whose standards of discipline, precision, and accountability define everything we strive to deliver as Jet Logistics expands its government and defense contracting business."

Since 2012, Jet Logistics has consistently met Department of Defense air carrier audit requirements to support military transportation operations - standards achieved by only a small fraction of FAA Part 135 air carriers nationwide and foundational to the company's GovOPS™ program. Over the past fifteen years, Jet Logistics has performed thousands of air ambulance, special mission, and passenger flights under BPA, IDIQ, and mission-specific government contract awards as both a prime and sub-contractor for federal, state, and NGO agencies.

About Jet Logistics Inc.

Founded in 2002, Jet Logistics began operations in corporate passenger charter and subsequently expanded its U.S. and international services across air medical, government contracting, and special-mission aviation. Today, Jet Logistics maintains FAA worldwide operating specifications as an FAA certificated air carrier (FAA Air Carrier Certificate #ZP7A427J), including IS-BAO Stage 3 and DoD CARB certifications, and is currently audited by CAMTS and NAAMTA for its air medical operations. Jet Logistics supports aviation programs for leading air medical providers, corporations, and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense. NOTE: DoD participation status designation does not imply an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Defense.

For additional information regarding Jet Logistics' government and commercial aviation capabilities, strategic partnerships, aircraft management solutions, or air transportation programs, please contact:

Jet Logistics, Inc.

https://jetlogistics.us/

[email protected] (24/7 Service) | [email protected] (Business/Contracting Inquiries)

+1 866-824-9394

SOURCE JLI Group Holdings, Inc.