Jetaire Group Provides FAA Airworthiness Directive Exemptions for Boeing 737, 757, 767, and 777 Aircraft

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group's INVICTA aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation solution is readily available to fulfill compliance for new FAA Airworthiness Directives (AD) issued for the Boeing 737, 757, 767, and 777 aircraft. These ADs were prompted by the Federal Aviation Association's (FAA) analysis of the fuel system reviews conducted by the manufacturer.

These requirements mandate modifying the Fuel Quantity Indicating System (FQIS) to prevent development of an ignition source inside the center fuel tank due to electrical fault conditions. The ADs also provide alternative actions for cargo airplanes. The FAA issued Airworthiness Directives against Boeing 737, 757, 767, and 777 aircraft includes aircraft in a cargo configuration.

Jetaire Group holds the FAA Supplement Type Certificates (STC) for the installation of their INVICTA technology for the Boeing family of 737, 757, and 767 aircraft and the Airbus A320 series. INVICTA is known as the most reliable and cost-effective mitigation fuel tank flammability system in the industry and is easy to install, requires no maintenance, and has no failure modes.

Jetaire is the original developer of a foam technology as a means of compliance to 14 CFR 25.981. Jetaire's INVICTA foam ignition mitigation method kits and components, affecting compliance with 14 CFR 25.981, are patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the unauthorized re-design, use, and/or reproduction of the same is forbidden. These products are exclusive to Jetaire Aerospace, LLC and its rights in the product are protected by law. (U.S. Patent No. 9,849,998, 10,633,109 and 10,800,541).

Airplanes equipped with a Flammability Reduction Means (FRM) approved by the FAA as compliant with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) requirements of 14 CFR 25.981(b) or 26.33(c)(1) are exempt from the new Airworthiness Directives, as are airplanes equipped with an Ignition Mitigation Means (IMM) approved by the FAA as compliant with the FTFR requirements of 14 CFR 25.981(c) or 26.33(c)(2). INVICTA is compliant with Ignition Mitigation Means (IMM) and Flammability Reduction Means (FRM) regulations and is the more cost effective and available fuel mitigation system when compared to the Boeing solutions. Jetaire certifies that INVICTA is compliant with the Airworthiness Directives and they hold the Supplemental Type Certificates as follows:

AIRCRAFT FAA SUPPLEMENTAL

TYPE CERTIFICATES AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE





B737 ST03450NY 2020-18-13 B757 ST04415AT 2016-07-07 B767 ST04405AT 2020-18-16 B777 In Progress 2020-18-12

**Jetaire Group is currently in the process of receiving STCs for the B777 and A330 model aircraft.

Jetaire Group specializes in STC-certified and FAA-approved advanced interface systems, and they recently gained their European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification and Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil (AFAC) certification for their INVICTA system for the B737 from the Mexican Aviation Airworthiness Authority. They have also received certification from the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) for the B737 (300-800) series aircraft.

ABOUT JETAIRE GROUP

Jetaire Group, headquartered in Atlanta, is an award-winning aerospace manufacturing, avionics safety, and aviation engineering firm that specializes in aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation, FAR 25.981, and FTFR Rule compliance. Specializing in aircraft safety, their patented INVICTA system offers the only foam-based and FAA-certified center tank flammability reduction and ignition mitigation solution for clients in the aviation and aerospace industries. As global aircraft fuel tank safety compliance experts, Jetaire Group has been trusted by aviation companies in over 50 countries around the world for more than 37 years.

