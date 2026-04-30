JETNET Introduces Capabilities to Extend JETNET AI into Customer Tools and Workflows

JETNET AI now delivers aviation intelligence directly within Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp and other internal systems using MCP capabilities.

UTICA, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETNET, the leading provider of aviation intelligence, today announced new capabilities for JETNET AI that enable users to access powerful aviation insights directly within the tools they use every day, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, with support for WhatsApp and many more coming soon.

JETNET AI already enables users to get instant answers from billions of aviation data points across fleet, ownership, transactions, utilization, and market activity. Those answers can now be delivered directly within user workflows, eliminating the need to switch platforms, export data, or manually compile insights.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities extends JETNET AI into collaboration platforms, allowing users to ask complex aviation questions in natural language and receive structured, source-backed answers directly where they work.

JETNET's intelligence is powered by one of the most comprehensive and trusted aviation datasets in the industry. With coverage across more than 170,000 airframes, hundreds of aircraft models, hundreds of thousands of transactions, and millions of supporting data points including ownership records, pricing trends, and flight activity, JETNET provides unmatched breadth and depth of aviation intelligence. This proprietary dataset is continuously updated and verified through direct research and curated data sources, ensuring accuracy and reliability for critical business decisions.

By embedding this intelligence into everyday tools through MCP capabilities, JETNET AI transforms how aviation professionals access and act on data. Whether sourcing deals, evaluating assets, tracking market trends, or supporting operational decisions, users can now access insights instantly without interrupting their workflow.

JETNET Introduces Capabilities to Extend JETNET AI into Customer Tools and Workflows

"JETNET AI's MCP capabilities make our data more accessible and actionable," said Greg Kimball, Chief Product Officer at JETNET. "JETNET AI already delivers powerful answers from a uniquely comprehensive aviation dataset. With MCP capabilities, we are bringing those answers directly into the tools our customers use every day, removing friction and enabling faster, more informed decisions."

These MCP enhancements are available to customers on the Marketplace Live subscription plan, providing a seamless extension of JETNET AI's existing functionality.

By combining the industry's most trusted and comprehensive aviation data with the tools teams already rely on, JETNET AI enables faster analysis, improved collaboration, and more informed decision-making.

About JETNET

JETNET is the leading provider of aviation intelligence, delivering the most comprehensive and trusted data on business and commercial aircraft worldwide. Through its platform and solutions, JETNET supports investment, operations, and strategic decision-making across the global aviation industry.

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SOURCE JETNET LLC