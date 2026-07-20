JETNET Launches JIQ, a Unified Market Intelligence Platform for Business Aviation

Unifying proprietary data across fleet, transactions, marketplace, utilization,

and flight activity into a single market synthesis

UTICA, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETNET, the world leader in business aviation data and intelligence, today announced the formal launch of JIQ — the definitive source of thought leadership and analytical insight for the business aviation industry. JIQ brings together for the first time a unified intelligence capability that spans the full spectrum of business aviation market activity.

JIQ by JETNET logo

JIQ draws on the complete JETNET Group data foundation: aircraft, ownership, transactions, inventory, marketplace, and delivery intelligence from JETNET; utilization, flight activity, and operations intelligence from WINGX through Air Insights and Ground Insights; and real-time ADS-B signals from ADS-B Exchange. No single dataset, and no single competitor, can offer the same combined view of the market and aircraft activity. Together, they form the most complete picture of business aviation available anywhere.

Expertise at the Core

JIQ is led end-to-end by Richard Koe, Managing Director, widely respected as a leading industry analyst, supported by a team of specialist analysts with expertise spanning aircraft valuation, transaction markets, operational trends, regional dynamics, and macroeconomic drivers of business aviation demand. Richard will lead the JIQ mission — including editorial direction, audience, team, and trajectory — and will present JIQ's intelligence on stage at conferences and lead its webinar program.

"JIQ gives us the chance to synthesize intelligence from across the industry's leading data foundation. We're looking forward to introducing new insights by integrating more data and through innovative formats — showing that JETNET Group's combined knowledge amounts to far more than the sum of its parts."

— Richard Koe, Managing Director, JIQ by JETNET

Throughout 2026, the JIQ platform is delivering freely accessible market intelligence, including a monthly Trailing-Twelve-Month (TTM) Market Barometer, webinars, conference presentations, and proprietary insight reports including JIQ Indices and Rankings. Surveys, forecasts, and meetups will follow.

About JIQ by JETNET

JIQ is JETNET's market intelligence analysis and thought leadership platform, turning the full breadth of JETNET data into authoritative insight on the direction of the business aviation market. The platform is led by Richard Koe, Managing Director, and is free to industry professionals on registration at jetnet.com.

About JETNET

JETNET is the leading provider of aviation intelligence, delivering the most comprehensive and trusted data on business and commercial aircraft worldwide. Through its platform and solutions, JETNET supports investment, operations, and strategic decision-making across the global aviation industry.

Media Contact

Sarmad Faraz

Abby Schultz

JIQ by JETNET

[email protected]

800.553.8638

SOURCE JETNET LLC