Jeton Wallet extends partnership with West Ham United F.C as their official e-wallet partner

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeton Wallet, a global e-Wallet provider and payment solutions company, is delighted to announce that it has renewed its partnership with West Ham United F.C as their official e-wallet partner. The extension will see Jeton continue as the official e-wallet partner of the Premier League club for the 2022/2023 season. Having been partners since 2020, Jeton has provided West Ham United fans with convenient access to cashless transactions.



The Club's LED pitch side perimeter advertising system and digital channels will continue to feature the company's distinctive identity. Users of their e-wallet will now have the option to join J Club and get VIP privileges. Additionally, Jeton customers from the EU, the UK, and fans of the Premier League football club, can use their Jeton Cards for any cashless transactions or make convenient payments at the London Stadium.

Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer of West Ham United, said: "We're delighted to extend our partnership with Jeton. In a time when the financial landscape is becoming more complex, their values of simplicity, transparency, and reliability are extremely important to our audience of e-wallet users. "Like Jeton, West Ham United are striving to be the best in their field and we look forward to working with a company that has similar ambitions".

Chief Executive Officer for Jeton, Mr. Saaly Temirkanov said: 'We're extremely happy to continue our partnership with West Ham United. We have seen great success introducing our products to the West Ham United fanbase, and we're excited to continue to showcase the capabilities of our award-winning e-Wallet. "Our partnership with West Ham United is a major factor in why we are fast becoming the leading e-Wallet provider and we are looking forward to another exciting season together".

About Jeton Wallet



As a UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorised company, Jeton is a London based payment provider that allows you to securely pay online and transfer money around the world. Jeton's trusted e-Wallet is used by shoppers and merchants in the EU, enabling rapid and secure payments to be made and an all-in-one account solution in multiple currencies. Jeton offers services in more than 100 countries, with 70 payment methods and 50 currencies.

About West Ham United F.C



West Ham United Football Club is an English professional football club based in Stratford, East London that competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. The club plays at the London Stadium, having moved from their former home, the Boleyn Ground, in 2016.

https://www.whufc.com/club/partners-suppliers/partners/jeton

Jeton is a trading name of LA Orange Limited. LA Orange Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for distributing or redeeming electronic money (e-money) and providing certain payment services on behalf of an e-money institution, with FCA registration number 902088. LA Orange Limited is registered in England and Wales, Company Number 11535714, with its registered office address at The Shard Floor 24/25, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG, United Kingdom. LA Orange Limited is registered with The United Kingdom Information Commissioner's Office with ICO registration number ZA798368.

