JETSET Empowers Clients and Franchise Partners Through Ongoing Innovation

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, is proud to announce a series of exciting innovations designed to enhance the experience for both clients and franchise partners. Known for its forward-thinking approach to fitness, the brand continues to lead the industry by introducing new programs and technologies that cater to the evolving needs of its growing network.

In a rapidly evolving industry, where client expectations are high, JETSET stays ahead by delivering unique, exciting, and effective Pilates experiences that drive long-term engagement. This proactive approach is crucial as the health and fitness club market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% through 2034, according to Future Market Insights. By embracing innovation and addressing new trends, JETSET Pilates is positioning itself as a dynamic leader in the boutique fitness sector.

Highlights of JETSET's Innovations and Initiatives:

DJ-Curated Music : JETSET elevates its workout experience with DJ-curated playlists, designed to enhance the rhythm and intensity of sessions, creating a motivating and immersive environment for clients.



: JETSET elevates its workout experience with DJ-curated playlists, designed to enhance the rhythm and intensity of sessions, creating a motivating and immersive environment for clients. JETSET Training and Innovation Center : Opening in early 2025, this 4,000 sq. ft. Miami -based center will host the JETSET Training Academy, where instructors will learn to master JETSET's modern Pilates method. It will serve as a collaborative hub for franchise partners, instructors, and the HQ team.



: Opening in early 2025, this 4,000 sq. ft. -based center will host the JETSET Training Academy, where instructors will learn to master JETSET's modern Pilates method. It will serve as a collaborative hub for franchise partners, instructors, and the HQ team. All Access Membership: Launching later this year, the All-Access Membership provides exclusive perks such as access to all locations, waived late-cancel fees, priority class scheduling and more — offering convenience and enhanced experiences for loyal clients.



Launching later this year, the All-Access Membership provides exclusive perks such as access to all locations, waived late-cancel fees, priority class scheduling and more — offering convenience and enhanced experiences for loyal clients. Class Variety & Equipment Enhancements: JETSET is expanding its offerings with a Fundamentals Class to help clients master the basics and build confidence, along with targeted sessions such as Core + Upper Body and Core + Lower Body. While the custom reformer remains key to the JETSET method, the brand will also be introducing variations and accessory equipment like the Pilates ball to enhance the workout.



JETSET is expanding its offerings with a Fundamentals Class to help clients master the basics and build confidence, along with targeted sessions such as Core + Upper Body and Core + Lower Body. While the custom reformer remains key to the JETSET method, the brand will also be introducing variations and accessory equipment like the Pilates ball to enhance the workout. Pre-Opening Initiatives: Studios in the pre-opening phase will host JETSET On The Mat classes, showcasing their signature routines with accessories including the Pilates ring, ball, bands, and dumbbells. This mobile format offers clients a preview of the JETSET experience before the studio opens.

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do at JETSET Pilates," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President. "By continuously evolving our offerings, we're not just keeping pace with the fitness industry, we're setting new standards. This commitment empowers our franchise partners and creates a dynamic, results-driven community atmosphere in every studio."

JETSET Pilates remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the fitness industry for both clients and franchise partners. By continuously innovating and adapting, the brand ensures a dynamic and profitable environment that meets the evolving needs of the industry.

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction, establishing itself as a leading concept in the boutique franchise business space, and is now seeking driven professionals nationwide to share its personalized workout experience. To learn more about JETSET Pilates or if interested in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 65 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram.

