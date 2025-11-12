JETSET Pilates Elevates Boutique Fitness with Luxury Real Estate Expansion Strategy

Renowned Pilates Franchise Leverages High-End Residential and Retail Developments to Deliver Exclusive Wellness Experiences

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates , the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is redefining boutique fitness by strategically aligning its studios with high-end residential and retail developments. The brand's luxury real estate strategy brings wellness directly into the daily lives of its clientele, creating design-forward, high-touch spaces in communities that value health, convenience, and sophistication.

JETSET Pilates at Flagler Village

"At JETSET, we're intentional about where we open," said Michael Zennedjian, VP of Real Estate & Construction at JETSET Pilates. "Our goal is to place studios in spaces that naturally reflect our clients' lifestyles, whether it's beside a five-star hotel, within a luxury condominium tower, or inside a mixed-use development known for wellness and design. Each location feels distinctly local, yet unmistakably JETSET."

With nearly a decade of experience in real estate development and leasing, Zennedjian has led site selection, negotiations, and buildouts for retail and wellness brands nationwide, working on both the landlord and tenant sides to balance creative vision with financial discipline in support of JETSET's real estate strategy. He brings a strong foundation in franchise development and real estate strategy from his work with Goldfish Swim School, a leading children's learn-to-swim franchise, and Dentologie, a VC backed boutique healthcare brand, where he helped scale experience driven concepts through strategic site selection, lease negotiation, and brand forward buildouts.

Highlighted locations exemplifying JETSET's luxury real estate strategy include:

Midtown Nashville (Nashville, TN) – Located in the Moore Building , a revitalized landmark blending historic charm with modern design in the city's vibrant Midtown corridor

This strategy allows JETSET to go beyond fitness, positioning each studio as a lifestyle anchor within luxury communities. By integrating into environments where design, accessibility, and wellness already thrive, the brand delivers experiences that feel both elevated and locally rooted.

Since launching its franchise opportunity in 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the fastest-growing concepts in the boutique fitness sector. For more information about the brand and its franchise opportunities, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 200 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram .

