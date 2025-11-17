JETSET Pilates Sets Sights on Denver for Next Phase of Expansion

Premium Pilates franchise expands from RiNo location, targeting key Denver neighborhoods for growth

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates , the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, has set its sights on Denver as the next major market in its nationwide expansion. With one studio already open in Denver's RiNo neighborhood and three additional studios awarded in the Boulder area, the brand is now setting its sights on the broader Denver metro, with plans to strategically open six to eight studios across the region in the years ahead.

Priority markets include Cherry Creek, Highlands/LoHi, Wash Park, and Cherry Hills Village/Greenwood Village, all neighborhoods that reflect the health-driven, community-oriented lifestyle where JETSET thrives. Denver continues to rank among the nation's fittest and most wellness-focused cities, placing fifth in the 18th annual American Fitness Index, underscoring the strong demand for premium fitness and wellness concepts in the market.

"As a health-driven and community-oriented city, Denver presents the perfect market for JETSET's expansion," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "The community embraces boutique concepts, prioritizes lifestyle experiences, and reflects the exact psychographic profile where JETSET Pilates thrives. We look forward to continuing to expand our brand footprint after opening in RiNo earlier this year."

JETSET Pilates continues to stand out with its signature 50-minute workout that seamlessly blends strength, mindfulness, and precision on custom high-performance reformer equipment. Instructors are carefully trained to offer personalized attention and guidance, ensuring every client receives a transformative workout tailored to their goals.

"JETSET has always been about more than movement; it's about how people feel when they walk into our studios," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Denver's energy and wellness culture align perfectly with that philosophy, and we're excited to grow in a community that truly values both health and experience."

Since launching its franchise opportunity in 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the fastest-growing concepts in the boutique fitness sector. For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 200 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/, or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram .

