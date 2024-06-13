JETSET Pilates Achieves Monumental Milestone of Over 50 Locations Sold

Pilates Franchise Studio Has Officially Sold Their 50th Franchise Location, With Sights on Greater Success for the Brand

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – proudly announces they've officially reached over 50 franchised locations. This landmark achievement signifies a major milestone in the company's journey, displaying its rapid growth and consistent commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle through high-quality Pilates training within different communities across the U.S.

Photo provided by JETSET Pilates

Since launching its franchise opportunity in 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction and established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. What started as a single studio in Miami, has now transformed into 50+ franchise locations throughout the following markets: Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah and Australia.

Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates expressed her excitement about reaching this significant milestone: "Reaching over 50 franchised locations is a phenomenal achievement that validates our vision for JETSET. It's incredibly rewarding to empower communities across the US and Australia with access to a transformative Pilates experience that improves both mental and physical health and well-being."

Currently, the brand is seeking potential franchise partners looking to own multiple units within the company. Their easy-to-use managerial system and user friendly LMS systems makes an easy transition for opening and operation. Unlike most franchising opportunities, JETSET Pilates allows an instant stream of opening revenue with strategies in place to establish memberships before opening.

Looking ahead, JETSET Pilates has big goals in store. "50 franchise locations is a tremendous milestone, but it's just the beginning of our journey," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "We're committed to continuous innovation and strategic expansion, bringing the JETSET experience to even more communities throughout the US and beyond."

JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges mind, body and soul. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other for every client.

To learn more about JETSET Pilates, or for interest in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios in Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah and Australia, with 50+ studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

Contact: Raylin Taylor, Franchise Elevator PR, (847)-945-1300 ext. 251; [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates