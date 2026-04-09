JETSET Pilates Announces Grand Opening of Bridgeland Location in Cypress, TX

Husband-and-wife team introducing a community-driven Reformer Pilates experience to the rapidly growing Bridgeland area

BRIDGELAND, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is expanding to the Cypress area with a new studio opening in Bridgeland. Located at 20115 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy, the studio is owned and operated by Chance Montgomery, alongside his wife Holly Montgomery, who will serve as Co-Owner and Director of Community Marketing. Preview classes will begin on April 13, with regular classes starting April 26 and a full grand opening celebration planned for April 25 from 11 am – 1 pm, featuring local vendors, light bites and drinks, a DJ, access to discounted Founding Memberships, and exclusive JETSET swag.

Chance brings years of sales experience and more than a decade in the fitness world to his first business venture. A Houston-area local who has spent his life in Texas, Chance currently coaches CrossFit and has seen firsthand how group fitness builds strong communities, an experience that inspired him to bring the JETSET Pilates franchise to the rapidly growing Bridgeland area. The studio will be a family-owned business operated alongside his wife and partner, Holly, a fellow Texas native and former preschool director whose background in managing staff, supporting families and overseeing daily operations will be instrumental in creating a welcoming, community-focused environment. Their daughter, Laurel, will also play a role in the business, supporting the studio's social media content.

"After spending years coaching group fitness and seeing how powerful that sense of community can be, I knew I wanted to bring something similar to Bridgeland," said Chance. "We recognized an opportunity to introduce more boutique fitness options to the Cypress community, and we're excited to create a space where people can challenge themselves, connect with others and build a strong fitness community."

The 2,400-square-foot studio will feature 15 custom reformers, offering 50-minute, high-end classes combining strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music. Each class is designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize both body and mind, reflecting the studio's mission to blend premium fitness with a community-driven experience for all levels, appealing to a wide range of individuals from young professionals to busy parents looking for an efficient, full-body workout. The Bridgeland location has already begun building meaningful community relationships by hosting collaborative, wellness-focused events, and is seeing strong initial reception.

"The Montgomerys' passion for building a community-driven studio makes them the perfect partners to bring the JETSET experience to Bridgeland," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "With Holly's people management background and Chance's deep roots in fitness, I am confident their studio will become a welcoming destination where residents can build strength, connection and community."

For more information about JETSET Pilates Bridgeland, to schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/tx/bridgeland/, call (832) 402-8319, or follow the studio on Instagram @jetsetpilatesbridgeland.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates