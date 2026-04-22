JETSET Pilates Surpasses 350 Territories Sold and 60 Studios Open

Premium Pilates Franchise Celebrates New Milestones With 25 New Openings And 92 Territories Awarded in Q1 Of 2026

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, surpassed 350 territories awarded and more than 60 studios open systemwide following a strong first quarter of 2026. In Q1 alone, the brand opened 25 new studios and awarded 92 additional territories, reinforcing sustained demand from experienced, multi-unit operators and continued momentum across key U.S. markets.

Courtesy of JETSET Pilates

"Surpassing 350 territories and 60 studios is a meaningful milestone for our brand and a reflection of the standard we're achieving in every studio," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "As we grow, our focus remains on consistency, quality, and creating an environment that resonates with members across every market."

Franchise Development and Market Expansion

In Q1, JETSET opened 25 new locations across a diverse mix of markets, including Dallas, Raleigh, Charlotte, Fort Myers, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and New York City, reflecting a balanced growth strategy that combines densification in core metro areas with expansion into earlier-stage markets such as Somerville, NJ, Edwardsville, IL and Bridgeland, TX.

JETSET also awarded 92 new territories across 22 franchise partners, expanding its footprint across both major metropolitan areas and high-growth suburban regions, including markets such as Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, and Boston.

These territories will include entry into several new markets, including London, Scottsdale, Boulder, Kansas City, and Louisville, supporting JETSET's long-term domestic and international expansion strategy.

"Our growth is being driven by experienced operators who understand what it takes to build a strong brand with real staying power," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "We are focused on partnering with the right people in the right markets and supporting them with a model that is designed for sustainable, scalable success."

System Performance

JETSET continues to demonstrate strong unit-level performance alongside its rapid expansion. The brand reported a 2025 systemwide average unit volume of approximately $1.13 million, reinforcing the strength of its positioning within the boutique fitness category.

Q2 Outlook and Strategic Priorities

JETSET enters Q2 with a robust pipeline and a continued focus on strategic, disciplined expansion. The brand anticipates opening 20+ studios in the quarter, with priority regions across Texas, the Northeast Corridor, California, and key Southeast territories.

To support this growth, the brand is continuing to invest across its platform, including:

Instructor training and development through JETSET Academy

Opening their next regional headquarters in Dallas

Expanded marketing infrastructure

Refined presale and pricing strategies

Enhanced member engagement initiatives

"As we enter Q2, we are focused on balancing rapid growth with a consistent, high-quality experience across every studio," continued Albertse. "These efforts are designed to support strong studio ramp performance, deepen member engagement, and ensure we are building a brand that scales thoughtfully while maintaining quality, consistency, and strong unit economics as we expand into new and existing markets."

For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across the U.S., U.K. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates