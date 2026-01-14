JETSET Pilates Announces Grand Opening of New Luxury Reformer Pilates Studio in Preston Hollow, TX

New Studio Brings Elevated, Music-Driven Pilates and Community Wellness to Dallas' Preston Hollow Neighborhood

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pilates continues to dominate the boutique fitness scene nationwide and across Dallas–Fort Worth—recently named the reigning boutique fitness workout in Dallas—JETSET Pilates has officially entered the Preston Hollow market with the opening of its newest luxury studio. The fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise celebrated its debut with a Grand Opening party on Jan. 10 that welcomed more than 200 attendees, highlighting the surging popularity of Pilates and the strong demand for elevated fitness experiences in Dallas.

Located at 4029 E. Northwest Pkwy, the studio is co-owned by Kim Schuy Greenberg and Dr. Benjamin Greenberg. Kim brings nearly 20 years of executive leadership and marketing experience to her new venture as a JETSET Pilates franchisee. She has held senior positions across multiple industries, including brand management at Procter & Gamble, strategic consulting at Bain & Company, and senior leadership roles in digital transformation at Essilor Luxottica. Most recently, she served as CEO of a healthcare manufacturing and distribution company, leveraging her expertise in strategy, operations, and team development to drive growth and innovation. Her extensive business and leadership experience equips her to successfully manage and grow her JETSET Pilates studio, creating a thriving hub for wellness in the Preston Hollow community.

"JETSET is such an energetic and empowering brand that I fell in love with when I started taking classes," said Kim Schuy Greenberg. "Opening this studio in Preston Hollow is about bringing that same energy to the community, creating a space where people feel inspired to move, supported in their journey, and part of something bigger than just a workout. We want everyone who steps through our doors to feel confident and motivated to prioritize their wellness every day."

Designed to deliver an elevated fitness experience, JETSET Pilates Preston Hollow will offer 50-minute, music-driven Reformer Pilates classes that blend strength training, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements. The 2,200-square-foot studio features 15 custom reformers and will welcome individuals of all fitness levels while fostering connection and consistency within the Preston Hollow community.

"We're thrilled to have Kim and Ben bring JETSET Pilates to Preston Hollow," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Their passion for wellness, commitment to their community, and dedication as franchise owners make them the perfect partners to deliver the JETSET experience locally. We're confident their studio will become a vibrant hub for fitness and connection in the neighborhood."

For more information about JETSET Pilates Preston Hollow, to schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/tx/preston-hollow/, call (214)-466-8315, or follow the studio on Instagram @jetsetprestonhollow.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 250 studios open or in development across the U.S. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Elise Fricilone | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates