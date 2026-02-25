JETSET Pilates Expands Chicagoland Footprint with 18-Location Pipeline Across the Region

Premium Pilates franchise accelerates Midwest growth with multiple new development deals from Naperville to Libertyville

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates , the fast-growing modern reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is rapidly expanding its presence in the Chicago market with 18 confirmed locations in development across the region. From Naperville to Libertyville and throughout Chicago, the brand has signed multiple multi-unit and single-unit agreements, establishing Chicago as a key Midwest growth market and a cornerstone of its national expansion strategy.

The newly signed deals in Chicagoland now bring JETSET Pilates' total regional pipeline to 18 confirmed locations, with developments spanning from Naperville and Wheaton up through Elmhurst, Downers Grove and Libertyville. Recent deals include:

Chicago : 6-unit deal (in development)

: 6-unit deal (in development) Northbrook : 1-unit deal coming late spring 2026 - 984 Willow Rd

: 1-unit deal coming late spring 2026 - 984 Willow Rd Naperville : 3-unit deal (2 in development, 1 coming summer 2026- 2555 W 75th St)

: 3-unit deal (2 in development, 1 coming summer 2026- 2555 W 75th St) Other locations : Remaining units are in various stages of development across the greater Chicago area.

: Remaining units are in various stages of development across the greater Chicago area. Focus areas: Multiple sites in downtown Chicago, Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Oakbrook, Downers Grove, St Charles/Geneva, Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Mundelein, Barrington.

"Chicago is a sophisticated, fitness-forward market with strong neighborhood identity and a consumer base that understands and values premium boutique fitness," said Natalie Straub, CSO of JETSET Pilates. "These multi-unit agreements demonstrate strong franchisee confidence and accelerate our ability to bring JETSET's elevated Pilates experience to more communities across Chicagoland."

The brand continues to target high-density, lifestyle-driven communities across the greater Chicago area, where demand for modern Pilates and boutique wellness experiences remains strong. These new agreements reflect increasing franchisee interest in scaling within the market and positions JETSET for sustained regional growth.

"We're thrilled to deepen our presence throughout Chicagoland while we continue expanding nationwide," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Each studio is designed to be more than a workout, it's a place where people connect, challenge themselves, and experience the energy of modern Pilates. Partnering with franchisees who share that vision ensures we can deliver this elevated experience across the region."

Positioned at the intersection of premium fitness, modern Pilates, and scalable franchising, JETSET is building a robust platform for long-term, global growth. To learn more about JETSET Pilates and franchise opportunities, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 270 studios open or in development across the U.S. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

