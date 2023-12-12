JETSET Pilates® Announces International Expansion

News provided by

JETSET Pilates

12 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

New deal will bring the elevated pilates experience to Australia in 2024, the first market in a global expansion path

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates® reveals it has signed a milestone deal to bring its elevated pilates experience to Australia, the brand's first international studio location.

Since launching franchise applications in 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction among franchise applicants to establish itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space.

Continue Reading
JETSET Pilates® is expanding internationally. A new deal will bring the elevated pilates experience to Australia in 2024
JETSET Pilates® is expanding internationally. A new deal will bring the elevated pilates experience to Australia in 2024

In addition to its Australian deal, JETSET added new US location agreements in Q4 2023, including Atlanta and Orlando. Location agreements are now signed for 24 more new studios. The brand's leadership team projects triple digit unit numbers by 2025.

Founded by Tamara Galinsky in Miami Beach in 2010, JETSET Pilates is an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges body and mind.

"I created JETSET with the goal of integrating the things I love most in an elevated setting where authentic connections would be made. JETSET has grown organically thanks to the strength of our community, enabling us to expand worldwide. With each new JETSET Pilates studio we're fulfilling the intention of making JETSET's elevated Pilates experience accessible and ubiquitous on a global scale." - JETSET Pilates Founder Tamara Galinsky

With its first international location set for Melbourne, Australia, JETSET executes on its global expansion plan to establish flagship studio locations in influential, world-class cities where JETSETters™ already live, work and travel. With a high level of visibility as a luxury brand not just in its home city but internationally where it does not yet operate indicates JETSET is ideally positioned for growth in top global markets.

"I am thrilled to bring JETSET Pilates to the Australian market. The workout itself and total experience are unmatched. As a fitness enthusiast who has tried just about every group fitness class out there, I've found JETSET to be unrivaled and am confident it will thrive in Australia and around the world." - Kathryn Woodfine, Franchise Owner

JETSET's dominance in the multi-billion dollar boutique fitness industry is intensifying continuously among the franchise business community and studio clientele alike.

Franchise applicants are drawn to the brand's unique and unmatched business model that provides an accessible and attractive path to investing in the fast growing Reformer Pilates industry. The JETSET leadership team is extensively experienced and deeply knowledgeable about the boutique fitness and franchising businesses.

JETSET's superior combination of an exceptional fitness product and a proven, trusted business model empowers aspiring health and wellness entrepreneurs to bring the JETSET experience to their market regardless of health, wellness or business experience.

"Our team is dedicated to empowering franchise partners with operating systems, financial planning tools, technology, training, support and products that are second to none. We are passionate about these partnerships and bringing JETSET to communities worldwide." - Sarah Buie, Head of Franchise Development

Fueled by increasing numbers of people attracted to the high intensity, low impact style of movement that is appropriate for all ages and can be done daily, Reformer Pilates is one of the fastest growing and most in demand workouts.

JETSET Pilates signature 50-minute classes are set to energizing, curated playlists. Combining pilates-inspired exercises with seamless, efficient transitions, the method delivers transformative results, fast. The resistance and cardio training takes place on JETSET's specialized reformer, customized by the brand to fit the uniquely effective and efficient workout.

Class sizes are intimate with studios designed to accommodate a maximum of 12 to 18 reformers. JETSET instructors are trained to create personal connections with clients, ensuring everyone experiences a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. This personalized format is key to the luxury of the JETSET Pilates experience.

JETSET Pilates recently opened new studio locations in Fort Lauderdale and Downtown Miami. Florida locations opening soon include Boca Raton (multiple studios), Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Doral, North Miami, Orlando and Tampa (multiple studios in the Bay area). National locations coming soon include Atlanta, Dallas (multiple studios), New York City (multiple studios) and Raleigh, North Carolina (multiple studios).

For information on franchising opportunities, visit: https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates

Also from this source

JETSET Pilates® Reveals First Year Franchise Success: Multi-Unit Deals in New York, Texas and North Carolina Establish National Footprint

JETSET Pilates® Reveals First Year Franchise Success: Multi-Unit Deals in New York, Texas and North Carolina Establish National Footprint

JETSET Pilates® - JETSET Pilates, the elevated athletic Pilates experience founded in Miami, continues its rapid expansion revealing franchise...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.