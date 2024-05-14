JETSET Pilates Announces Key Additions to Executive Lineup

Pilates Franchise Introduces Key Hires to Strengthen its Team and Empower Franchise Success

MIAMI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise that combines curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – is proud to welcome five new individuals to its esteemed leadership team, further enhancing the brand's growth, training, and support infrastructure. The leadership team at JETSET Pilates has a collective 37 years of experience in franchising, coupled with 55 years of combined expertise within the boutique fitness industry.

Each key hire brings unique background experience and expertise to the brand:

Sarah Buie , Head of Franchise Development , brings a wealth of diverse experience with a notable background in boutique fitness and strategic consulting. With over a decade of industry experience, including pivotal roles at Solidcore and renowned fitness brands such as F45, Balance Gym, and BLAST Fitness, Sarah is poised to drive JETSET Pilates' franchise development initiatives to new heights.

brings a wealth of diverse experience with a notable background in boutique fitness and strategic consulting. With over a decade of industry experience, including pivotal roles at Solidcore and renowned fitness brands such as F45, Balance Gym, and BLAST Fitness, Sarah is poised to drive JETSET Pilates' franchise development initiatives to new heights. Jo Gomez , Senior Director of Product & Talent , leverages nearly two decades of dynamic experience in the fitness industry. With transformative roles at Solidcore and Beachbody, Jo's innovative spirit and commitment to advancing the fitness landscape positions them as a driving force behind the brand's growth and success.

, leverages nearly two decades of dynamic experience in the fitness industry. With transformative roles at Solidcore and Beachbody, Jo's innovative spirit and commitment to advancing the fitness landscape positions them as a driving force behind the brand's growth and success. Lisa Thorsen , Director of Marketing and Merchandise , brings over 16 years of diverse experience with a background spanning fashion and boutique fitness. Lisa's expertise in marketing, retail operations, and brand management is instrumental in driving success for franchise owners while maintaining brand equity. Her experience across multifaceted regions of the United States positions her as a versatile asset, adept at navigating different markets.

, brings over 16 years of diverse experience with a background spanning fashion and boutique fitness. Lisa's expertise in marketing, retail operations, and brand management is instrumental in driving success for franchise owners while maintaining brand equity. Her experience across multifaceted regions of positions her as a versatile asset, adept at navigating different markets. Taylor Talcott , Head of Franchise Services , is joining the team with experience in both boutique fitness and high-level network management. Prior to her role at JETSET Franchising, Taylor managed all Miami JETSET corporate-owned studios, where she played a pivotal role in nurturing their continued growth and success. Taylor's strategic mindset, demonstrated through successful roles in practice management and studio operations, positions her to lead franchise services with innovation and dedication.

, is joining the team with experience in both boutique fitness and high-level network management. Prior to her role at JETSET Franchising, Taylor managed all Miami JETSET corporate-owned studios, where she played a pivotal role in nurturing their continued growth and success. Taylor's strategic mindset, demonstrated through successful roles in practice management and studio operations, positions her to lead franchise services with innovation and dedication. Erin Hildebrand , Director of Franchise Development, has seven years of invaluable experience in the fitness franchise industry. With a proven track record of success at Club Pilates, and its parent company, Xponential Fitness, and a deep understanding of franchise operations and development, Erin is committed to propelling JETSET Pilates towards continued success and expansion.

"At JETSET Pilates, we prioritize building a team of clock-builders, not just time-tellers. Our new leadership team embodies this ethos through their exceptional drive and dedication," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "They don't just manage; they innovate and set new standards of excellence. This commitment to extreme ownership is what elevates our brand and ensures we deliver unparalleled support and training to our franchise partners."

Along with a strong franchise leadership team, JETSET Pilates is committed to ongoing success through their comprehensive post-opening support and training initiative, providing franchise partners and studio leaders with implementation, operational, and strategic support. Components include collaborative meetings for alignment, financial reviews for optimization, personalized mastery sessions, and seamless integration of operational initiatives. Additionally, the brand's product and talent department provides ongoing support through workshops, skill enhancement opportunities, and structured feedback for instructors.

Founded in 2010, JETSET Pilates uses personalized Reformer Pilates equipment and curated playlists to foster a mind-body connection for a comprehensive full-body workout. Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction, establishing itself as a leading concept in the boutique franchise business space, and is now seeking driven professionals nationwide to share its personalized workout experience.

To learn more about JETSET Pilates or if interested in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Australia, with over 40 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

Contact: Elise Fricilone, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates