JETSET Pilates Announces Launch of New Training and Innovation Center at Iconic South Beach Location

Pilates Franchise Studio in Miami's South of Fifth Neighborhood to Serve as Central Hub for Instructor Development and Brand Evolution

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based modern Reformer Pilates franchise, is launching its JETSET Training and Innovation Center at its original South Beach studio. Located at 110 Washington Ave in Miami Beach's prime SOFI neighborhood, this studio was one of the first modern reformer Pilates concepts in the U.S. and will now serve as the facility's hub, connecting instructors to the brand's roots and founding community. When training sessions aren't in progress, the studio will continue offering classes and private Pilates sessions to its loyal Miami client base. The center is set to open in early 2025.

JETSET Pilates

Focused on Instructor Excellence and Innovation

The JETSET Training and Innovation Center expands upon JETSET's existing instructor support, currently provided remotely through the company's comprehensive LMS platform, The Collective. As the new home of the JETSET Training Academy, the center will host up to three training academies per month, equipping instructors to deliver JETSET's distinctive fitness experience consistently across its network.

"With the Training and Innovation Center, we're empowering our instructors with best-in-class resources and a true sense of community," said Jo Gomez, VP of Product & Talent at JETSET Pilates. "Our AFAA and NASM-certified Training Academy combines innovative, comprehensive support to train instructors in the JETSET method and equip them with essential skills for success in the fitness industry."

Commitment to Quality and Consistency

The center will serve as a laboratory for innovation, where JETSET will develop new programming, test equipment enhancements, and refine teaching methodologies to keep the brand at the forefront of the boutique fitness industry. Centralizing instructor training here reinforces the brand's high standards, ensuring quality and consistency across classes while empowering instructors to uphold the brand's reputation for excellence.

"The Training and Innovation Center is all about giving our instructors the tools and inspiration to deliver the best possible experience for our clients," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President. "We're excited to welcome instructors to South Beach, where they can gain hands-on experience in our founding studio and carry JETSET's mission forward."

With over 80 studios in development and a presence expanding across the U.S. and Australia, JETSET Pilates remains a top choice for entrepreneurs looking to enter the boutique fitness franchise industry. The brand is actively seeking driven professionals nationwide to share its personalized workout experience, ensuring a profitable venture in the wellness and fitness franchise brands sector.

For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 80 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Elise Fricilone | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates