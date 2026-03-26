JETSET Pilates Brings Luxury Reformer Pilates Experience to St. Louis with First of Three Studios Opening

Renowned Pilates Franchise Enters Missouri for the First Time with Creve Coeur Location

CREVE COEUR, Mo., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest luxury studio in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The studio marks the brand's official entry into the state and kicks off expansion plans in the state. Located at 11625 Olive Blvd.Creve Coeur, MO 63141, JETSET Pilates Creve Coeur will officially open for preview classes on March 30.

The brand will be celebrating their debut in Missouri with a grand opening, with weekend events scheduled on Saturday, April 11, and the official Grand Opening party on April 12 from 2-4 p.m. to offer a first look at the brand-new space.

The Missouri expansion is spearheaded by husband-and-wife duo Scott Runyon and Jennifer Kaitschuk, who bring decades of corporate experience to this new venture. Scott has built a career working in cybersecurity and AI for some of the leading semiconductor companies, while Jennifer, a Washington University in St. Louis graduate, has extensive experience in sales and leadership across multiple industries. As longtime St. Louis residents, they are proud to be local owners and are deeply connected to the community. Beyond their initial Creve Coeur location, the duo plan to open more JETSET Pilates in the state, with a second studio scheduled to open this summer in Des Peres and a third location to follow.

"We're thrilled to bring this exciting, modern workout to St. Louis and share it with our neighbors," said Kaitschuk. "After years in the fast-paced world of tech, Scott and I were ready to invest in something that truly connects with people and our community. When we tried JETSET Pilates, we were blown away by how it challenged us physically, improved our well-being, and energized us in a way we hadn't experienced before."

Lisa Finder is the General Manager of JETSET Pilates Creve Coeur and Des Peres, bringing over 15 years of experience in the St. Louis boutique fitness industry. Throughout her career, Lisa has taught a variety of modalities including heated bootcamp, yoga, strength training, and modern Pilates, and is known for her passion for movement, exceptional client experience, and building strong studio communities. Her dedication to the method and love of bringing people together ultimately led her to JETSET, where she is focused on creating an elevated, welcoming environment for both clients and instructors.

JETSET Pilates Creve Coeur offers the brand's personalized, high-end 50-minute classes on 15 custom reformers, combining strength training, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music for transformative results. The 3,000-square-foot studio's modern approach adapts to all experience levels, appealing to both new and seasoned Pilates enthusiasts alike.

"We are incredibly excited to bring JETSET Pilates to St. Louis and create a welcoming and supportive environment for the community to fall in love with a high-energy, transformative Pilates experience," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Scott and Jennifer are exactly the kind of passionate, committed partners who elevate our brand, and we're proud to work alongside them as we make our debut in Missouri."

For more information about JETSET Pilates Creve Coeur, to schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/mo/creve-coeur/, call (314) 648-3802, or follow the studio on Instagram at @jetsetcrevecoeur.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates