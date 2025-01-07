JETSET Pilates Celebrates Record-Breaking Year and Gears Up for Unstoppable Success in 2025

Pilates franchise studio sets new standards with record growth, cutting-edge programs, and strong community ties

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based modern Reformer Pilates franchise, enters 2025 with bold plans for growth and innovation following a transformative 2024. Last year, the brand enhanced its franchisee support systems, introduced advanced pricing models, and implemented a cutting-edge territory and marketing analytics tool—all aimed at boosting client retention, optimizing class utilization, improving instructor satisfaction, and revolutionizing its approach to growth and market entry. With the Pilates industry valued at over $152.3 billion in the U.S. and climbing, these initiatives position the brand for sustainable success and innovation in 2025 and beyond.

JETSET Pilates

A Transformative Year for JETSET Pilates

With 87 studios open or in development, JETSET surpassed its 2024 franchise development goals and achieved its most successful year yet. The brand celebrated new studio openings in major markets such as New York City, Raleigh, Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, and Northern New Jersey, while also signing development deals in key cities across the U.S., including:

Austin and Houston, TX

and San Diego and Orange County, CA

and Charleston and Greenville, SC

and Boston, MA

Salt Lake City, UT

Scottsdale, AZ

Denver, CO

Charlotte, NC

Nashville, TN

Philadelphia, PA

Washington DC

JETSET is also expanding internationally with studios coming to Melbourne, Australia and London. Building on this momentum, the brand will launch its two-story flagship studio at the iconic Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove, Florida, in 2025—a milestone that promises to redefine luxury and innovation in boutique fitness.

"We've come such a long way in the last year, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've built," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Looking ahead, we are committed to continuing our growth by empowering our franchisees, supporting our clients, and staying true to the community-driven culture that's at the heart of JETSET. It's an exciting time, and we're just getting started."

JETSET's Vision for a Game-Changing 2025

As JETSET Pilates looks ahead to 2025, the brand is set to drive innovation and growth with several exciting initiatives:

Premium Access Membership: Clients will gain access to any JETSET location worldwide, offering flexibility and exclusive benefits, and reinforcing the community-driven culture that defines the JETSET experience.

Clients will gain access to any JETSET location worldwide, offering flexibility and exclusive benefits, and reinforcing the community-driven culture that defines the JETSET experience. JETSET 'On the Mat' Experiences: Bringing JETSET's energy and expertise to outdoor and community spaces, these events will create new opportunities for clients to connect with the brand in inspiring ways.

Bringing JETSET's energy and expertise to outdoor and community spaces, these events will create new opportunities for clients to connect with the brand in inspiring ways. Localized Marketing Campaigns: Tailored campaigns will focus on amplifying local connections, ensuring clients feel a deep sense of belonging in their communities.

Tailored campaigns will focus on amplifying local connections, ensuring clients feel a deep sense of belonging in their communities. Training and Innovation Center: Opening in January 2025 in Miami's South of Fifth neighborhood, this facility will house JETSET's NASM- and AFAA-accredited Instructor Academy, providing top-tier training and professional development for instructors.

Through these initiatives, JETSET is setting new standards for boutique fitness by elevating the brand experience, supporting long-term growth, and maintaining a commitment to exceptional client experiences and responsible expansion.

"We're committed to shaping the future of boutique fitness by prioritizing quality, client satisfaction, and innovation," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Having reached new heights last year, we're excited for the opportunities 2025 will bring and the continued impact it will have on our clients, teams, and communities."

For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 80 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates