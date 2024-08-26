JETSET Pilates Debuts First Location in Texas, Setting the Stage for Statewide Expansion

Pilates Franchise Studio is Looking to Continue its Growth and Franchise Expansion in the Lone Star State

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – is thrilled to announce its plans to further expand in Texas through franchising. They've recently opened their first location in McKinney, TX and are expected to open more in the near future.

In addition to its McKinney location, JETSET has signed a deal to open three studios in Austin. The brand is targeting approximately 20 locations across Texas, with a strong emphasis on the Austin and San Antonio areas, as well as surrounding communities including Round Rock, New Braunfels, and Georgetown. Their next Texas studios are set to open soon in Downtown Houston and League City.

With its newest location and sparked interest, JETSET Pilates is set to capitalize on its growth and expand throughout the Texas state. The Austin and San Antonio areas offer a vibrant, health-consciousness community that aligns perfectly with JETSET Pilates' brand values. The region's blend of urban growth, affluent neighborhoods, and active lifestyle makes it an ideal market for the brand's continued expansion. JETSET Pilates aims to become the premier destination for Pilates in Texas, leading the way in fitness and wellness by helping individuals embrace healthier and more active lifestyles.

"With Texas' large and diverse population, we see tremendous potential to introduce a fresh perspective on fitness that will benefit communities across the state," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "As we continue to expand, we're eager to partner with individuals passionate about fitness to bring an accessible, Modern Reformer Pilates experience to their local areas."

JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges mind, body and soul. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other for every client.

"As more people discover the transformative benefits of Pilates, the industry is seeing remarkable growth," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "This momentum creates a prime opportunity for entrepreneurs to invest in JETSET Pilates and join a thriving fitness franchise market. With our established reputation for excellence and a commitment to continuous innovation, we're ready to shape the future of Pilates and offer a rewarding venture for potential owners."

Boasting a collective 50 years of franchising experience, coupled with 70 years of combined expertise within the boutique fitness industry, potential franchise partners can trust they are joining a seasoned leadership team dedicated to their success. JETSET Pilates also offers a comprehensive post-opening support and training initiative, providing franchise partners and studio leaders with implementation, operational, and strategic support. Components include collaborative meetings for alignment, financial reviews for optimization, personalized mastery sessions, and seamless integration of operational initiatives. Additionally, the brand's product and talent department provides ongoing support through workshops, skill enhancement opportunities, and structured feedback for instructors.

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction, establishing itself as a leading concept in the boutique franchise business space, and is now seeking driven professionals nationwide to share its personalized workout experience. To learn more about JETSET Pilates or if interested in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 60 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram.

