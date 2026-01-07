JETSET Pilates Enters Arizona with Multi-Unit Deal and Eyes Further Expansion

Premium Pilates franchise announces three-unit development deal in Scottsdale, with plans for 8–10 studios across the Greater Phoenix region

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates , the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, has officially entered Arizona with a newly signed three-unit franchise agreement in Scottsdale. The deal marks the first phase of the brand's broader expansion strategy for the Phoenix–Scottsdale metro area, where JETSET anticipates opening 8–10 studios in the coming years.

The three-unit development deal is led by franchisees Bill and Jen Hoge, who bring strong operational backgrounds and a shared vision for introducing a premium Pilates concept to the Scottsdale community.

"We chose JETSET because of its strong brand identity and talented leadership team that offers a support structure with well thought-out systems," said Jen Hoge. "We wanted a brand we would be proud to own and that would strengthen our presence in the community, and JETSET fits right into that vision."

Following the signing of its first Arizona franchise agreement, JETSET is actively targeting additional expansion throughout the Phoenix–Scottsdale metro area. The region's growing population, wellness-focused lifestyle, and strong demand for premium boutique fitness concepts align closely with JETSET's core customer base. Scottsdale, in particular, has even ranked among the nation's top cities for health and fitness, making it an ideal market for the brand's modern Pilates offering.

"This multi-unit agreement represents an exciting first step in our Arizona expansion," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Bill and Jen are aligned with our vision for delivering a premium, experience-driven Pilates concept, and we're confident they are the right partners to help grow the brand throughout the Phoenix–Scottsdale market."

JETSET continues to stand out with its signature 50-minute workout that seamlessly blends strength, mindfulness, and precision on custom high-performance reformer equipment. Instructors are carefully trained to offer personalized attention and guidance, ensuring every client receives a transformative workout tailored to their goals.

"JETSET is designed for communities where wellness is not a trend, but a way of life," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "The Phoenix–Scottsdale area reflects everything our brand stands for—movement, intention, and elevated experiences—and we're thrilled to grow alongside franchise partners who share that vision."

Since launching its franchise opportunity in 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the fastest-growing concepts in the boutique fitness sector. For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 200 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/, or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram.

