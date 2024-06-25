JETSET Pilates Expands to the West Coast and Lands First California Franchise Deal

Pilates Franchise Studio Continues Franchise Expansion by Opening its First Location in the Golden State

MIAMI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – is thrilled to announce its plans to expand into California for the first time through franchising. With one multi-unit deal already signed in San Diego, the brand is seeking aspiring entrepreneurs to bring its 360-workout experience to local communities in Northern California as well as Orange County and the L.A. metro area. The first San Diego location is set to open later this year.

With the San Diego development deal marking its entrance into the state, JETSET Pilates is looking to capitalize on its growth and ramp up expansion throughout California. The state's thriving culture of health and wellness, coupled with its year-round sunshine and reputation as a fitness trendsetter, make it a perfect fit for JETSET's continued expansion. With a large and affluent population eager for innovative workout experiences, JETSET is poised for success in the Golden State. The brand plans to open multiple locations in San Diego, with further expansion across various markets within California.

"We are thrilled to be entering the California market, a state renowned for its health-conscious population and embrace of innovative fitness trends," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "With our first development deal secured in San Diego, we see tremendous potential for JETSET Pilates to thrive in the different communities throughout California."

JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges mind, body and soul. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other for every client.

Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates, shared his enthusiasm about the California expansion: "At JETSET Pilates, we combine high-performance equipment with expert instruction to deliver a truly transformative workout experience. Our experienced leadership team, boasting decades in franchising and boutique fitness, is dedicated to supporting our franchise partners every step of the way, ensuring their success in this exciting new market."

Boasting a collective 37 years of franchising experience, coupled with 55 years of combined expertise within the boutique fitness industry, potential franchise partners can trust they are joining a seasoned leadership team dedicated to their success. JETSET Pilates also offers a comprehensive post-opening support and training initiative, providing franchise partners and studio leaders with implementation, operational, and strategic support. Components include collaborative meetings for alignment, financial reviews for optimization, personalized mastery sessions, and seamless integration of operational initiatives. Additionally, the brand's product and talent department provides ongoing support through workshops, skill enhancement opportunities, and structured feedback for instructors.

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction, establishing itself as a leading concept in the boutique franchise business space, and is now seeking driven professionals nationwide to share its personalized workout experience. To learn more about JETSET Pilates or if interested in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios in Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah and Australia, with over 50 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

Contact: Elise Fricilone, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates