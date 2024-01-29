JETSET Pilates Looks to Build Upon Success in 2024

Pilates Franchise Studio opens multiple locations with strong plans for Expansion in 2024

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – is continuing its success into the new year after opening multiple locations in 2023. Currently, the growing franchise has locations open in Florida, with over 28 studios in development throughout New York, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas.

JETSET Pilates

Founded by Tamara Galinsky in 2010, JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges body and mind. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other. The fitness brand is looking for driven professionals with a desire to share their personalized work out experience with markets across the country.

"JETSET is setting out to make Pilates a norm within the industry by providing an accessible service at a flexible rate," said Galinsky. "Our services, in combination with the aesthetic of our studios allows clients to build a real sense of community when visiting our locations. Not only is the fragrant a welcoming appeal, but so is the atmosphere of each and every JETSET environment."

Entering 2024, the brand is seeking potential franchise partners looking to own multiple units within the company. Their easy-to-use managerial system and user friendly LMS systems makes an easy transition for opening and operation. Unlike most franchising opportunities, JETSET Pilates allows an instant stream of opening revenue with strategies in place to establish memberships before opening.

"JETSET is working at closing the gap between the rest of the fitness industry and Pilates. We are achieving that goal one location at a time with other JETSETTERS who share the same passion," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Our studios create an environment of engagement and interaction to help fitness goers escape their everyday stress and get a chance to release. We can't wait to bring our services to new markets this year."

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction and established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. Intimate class sizing allows for 12 to 16 reformers session, making an efficient training session for every client. To learn more about JETSET Pilates, or for interest in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open across 5 states with over 28 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness-franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

Contact: Raylin Taylor, Franchise Elevator PR, (847)-945-1300 ext. 251; [email protected]

