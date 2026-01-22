JETSET Pilates Marks Milestone 2025 with 24 Studio Openings and Eyes International Expansion in 2026

Premium Pilates franchise celebrates record growth in 2025, strengthening U.S. footprint, franchise infrastructure, and global ambitions as it enters 2026

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates , the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, closed out 2025 on a high note with 24 new studio openings, bringing its total footprint to over 270 studios open or in development. As the brand enters 2026, JETSET is focused on operational consistency, franchisee support, and strategic expansion across U.S. and international markets, including its first London studio.

2025 Studio Openings and Franchise Development

JETSET Pilates

In 2025, JETSET opened 24 new studios across key U.S. markets, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. The brand focused on premium neighborhoods and strong real estate fundamentals, reflecting its disciplined, strategic approach to expansion.

Most notably, JETSET officially opened its new headquarters in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, designed by Miami-based, globally-recognized architecture firm Kobi Karp. The space serves as the home of JETSET's Instructor Training Academy and functions as a centralized training and collaboration hub for the brand's growing network.

Infrastructure, Performance, and System Investments

To support its expanding studio network, JETSET continued to invest in its franchise platform throughout 2025, introducing more structured pre-sales and studio launch playbooks, expanded performance benchmarking, and tighter integration between marketing, training, and operations. The brand also received a strategic investment from Purchase Capital LLC, an investment firm that provides patient capital for companies with significant potential for long-term value creation. Nicholas J. Singer, Founder & Managing Partner of Purchase Capital, was appointed to the JETSET Board of Directors.

"JETSET has demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale while preserving brand integrity and a dedicated client base," said Nicholas J. Singer, Founder & Managing Partner of Purchase Capital. "Their disciplined growth strategy, premium positioning, and focus on franchisee success make them a standout platform in boutique fitness."

JETSET also introduced several client-facing initiatives designed to support engagement and retention across the system. These included new class formats to meet a range of client needs, as well as updated membership features such as expanded structures, premium access testing, and more dynamic introductory and re-engagement offers.

In addition to these investments, JETSET saw continued increases in average unit volumes (AUVs) across the system in 2025. Studios across the network also earned multiple local "Best Of" recognitions, highlighting the brand's growing reputation as a leading modern Pilates concept within competitive fitness markets.

2026 Outlook and Expansion Plans

Building on the foundation established in 2025, JETSET plans to continue measured expansion across top U.S. markets in 2026 while advancing its international development strategy. The brand will open its first London studio in the Shoreditch neighborhood, serving as the foundation for its UK expansion, with plans for five additional London-area locations to follow. The brand also plans to expand into gateway cities in Canada and the EU. Priority regions in the U.S. will include major metropolitan areas across the Northeast, Southeast, Texas, California, and the Midwest. Additional training hubs are also planned, beginning with Dallas later this year.

"Our growth in 2025 reflects the strength of our model and the discipline behind how we scale, and we plan to maintain a measured but ambitious approach to growth in 2026," said Bertus Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "We're prioritizing premium real estate, the right franchise partners, and operational excellence to ensure long-term success as we expand domestically and internationally in 2026."

As JETSET enters 2026, the brand is firmly positioned at the intersection of premium fitness, modern Pilates, and scalable franchising, and is building a durable platform for sustained global growth. For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 270 studios open or in development across the U.S. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates