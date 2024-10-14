JETSET Pilates Marks Milestone with First NYC Studio Opening in SoHo

Pilates Franchise Studio Expands to New York, Cementing National Growth Strategy

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, has officially opened the doors of its first New York City studio in SoHo, a significant milestone in the brand's national expansion strategy. Located at 355 W Broadway, the studio is now open and operating with plans to host a grand opening event on October 20. The launch of this location represents JETSET's entrance into a key market, strategically positioning the brand within a prime real estate space.

"Opening in SoHo is not just a geographic expansion—it's a defining moment for JETSET as we bring our unique approach to Pilates to the epicenter of global trends in fashion, fitness, and culture," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "We are thrilled to introduce JETSET's transformative fitness experience to New York's dynamic clientele, further solidifying our brand's position in the luxury wellness space."

JETSET's entrance into New York is part of a larger growth trajectory that includes planned expansion across several states and internationally. Having already secured four development deals in the New York and Northern New Jersey areas, the brand is focused on opening 10+ studios in the region, with locations in Gramercy and Boerum Hill coming soon. Future expansion will target Long Island, Connecticut, and more.

"New York represents an unparalleled opportunity for JETSET to establish a foothold in one of the most competitive fitness markets," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Our SoHo opening demonstrates the scalability and appeal of our business model, making it an exciting time for prospective franchise owners to join our community. As we expand in this region and beyond, we are focused on partnering with passionate entrepreneurs who share our vision for delivering accessible, high-quality Pilates experiences in prime locations."

JETSET's growth is driven by its franchise model, which offers partners a comprehensive support system and access to a fitness concept that resonates with a broad demographic. As JETSET continues to expand, the SoHo location marks a critical step in achieving the brand's long-term vision of becoming a leader in the modern fitness landscape.

With over 70 studios in development and an expanding presence across the U.S. and Australia, JETSET Pilates remains a top choice for entrepreneurs entering the boutique fitness industry. The brand is actively seeking driven professionals nationwide to bring its personalized workout experience to more communities.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 70 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram .

