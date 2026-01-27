JETSET Pilates Multi-Unit Developer Celebrates Grand Opening of Studio in Woodcliff Lake, NJ

New Studio Expands Brand's Footprint Across New Jersey, Bringing Customizable, Modern

Pilates to More Communities

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is proud to announce the opening of its newest studio in Woodcliff Lake. Located at 453 Chestnut Ridge Rd., the studio sits in the highly accessible Bergen County hub Tice's Corner. JETSET Pilates Woodcliff Lake will celebrate its grand opening on February 7 at 11 a.m. with a community-focused event featuring a live DJ, local vendors, light bites and drinks, and access to discounted Founding Memberships.

The Woodcliff Lake studio is owned and operated by Zhana Gali, marking her 9th JETSET Pilates location under her development company, Alfa Fit Holdings. Gali began her career as a consultant before shifting her focus to bringing accessible, high-quality fitness experiences to communities across New Jersey and Florida, with plans to continue the brand's growth into new markets including South Carolina. She was drawn to JETSET Pilates' combination of luxurious yet approachable workouts that are multi-faceted, designed to support a wide range of fitness levels. As a multi-unit developer, Gali continuously aims to create a welcoming, community-centered space that empowers local members of the communities she serves to strengthen both body and mind.

"Following the success of our recently opened Montclair studio, I'm thrilled to bring JETSET Pilates to Woodcliff Lake as part of four new openings in the area," said Gali. "This milestone is especially meaningful as it marks my ninth location, and seeing the brand grow into a recognized presence across New Jersey has been truly rewarding. Whether someone is new to Pilates or seeking their next challenge, my goal is for every studio to feel welcoming, relaxed, and supportive, and I look forward to continuing that mission in each new community we enter."

Through hands-on instruction, JETSET Pilates ensures every client receives personalized modifications and empowering progressions—creating a safe, confident, and elevated workout experience. Strategically keeping only 13 custom reformers in the 2,400-square-foot studio, JETSET Pilates' highly-trained instructors can work closely with each client — from beginners to seasoned practitioners, including those following pre- and postnatal programs — ensuring a personalized, results-driven workout for every fitness level.

The Woodcliff Lake studio brings a luxurious yet accessible approach to one of Bergen County's most convenient destinations. Located at Tice's Corner with easy access, ample parking and top fitness and wellness neighbors like Athleta and Whole Foods, the studio is uniquely positioned to appeal to busy individuals on the go. The Woodcliff Lake opening marks JETSET Pilates' continued growth across New Jersey, building on the brand's momentum in the region and inviting a wider range of communities to connect and grow together.

"New Jersey continues to be a key market for expansion, and with Zhana leading the way, we're already seeing tremendous success throughout the state," said Bertus Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Her expertise paired with her commitment to creating tailored, community-focused Pilates experiences ensures that JETSET Pilates will become a leading fitness destination for cities across the region."

To learn more about JETSET Pilates Woodcliff Lake, schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/nj/woodcliff-lake/, call (201) 730-5566, or follow the studio on Instagram: @jetsetpilateswoodclifflake.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 270 studios open or in development across the U.S. and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ , or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Grace Skowron | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates