JETSET Pilates Signs Initial Deal in North Carolina and Eyes Further Expansion

Pilates Franchise Studio is Looking to Continue its Growth and Franchise Expansion in the Tar Heel State

MIAMI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – is thrilled to announce its plans to further expand in North Carolina through franchising. With one multi-unit deal already signed in Raleigh, the brand is seeking aspiring entrepreneurs to bring its 360-workout experience to local communities such as Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte. The new location is set to be located Downtown in the Smoky Hollow district at 500 N West St, Suite 145, Raleigh NC 27603.

JETSET Pilates

With its new development deal marking its entrance into the state, JETSET Pilates is looking to capitalize on its growth and ramp up expansion throughout North Carolina. The brand is currently planning to open three locations in Raleigh and has plans to expand to 12 or more across various markets within the state. Recognizing North Carolina's diverse demographics and active lifestyle factors, JETSET Pilates aims to establish itself as the premier destination for Pilates in the area. The brand is committed to setting new standards of excellence in fitness and wellness for local communities, hoping to enrich and empower individuals throughout North Carolina to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

"Our new development deal in North Carolina marks an exciting chapter for JETSET Pilates as we solidify our presence in the state," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "As we strive for further expansion throughout North Carolina, we are eager to partner with individuals with an interest in the fitness space to help bring an accessible, Modern Reformer Pilates experience to their local communities."

JETSET Pilates has grown to become an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges mind, body and soul. Instructors have been trained to create a personal connection with clients, ensuring everyone receives a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. The intricate designs, intuitive settings and high-performance reformer equipment allows the brand to create a 360 experience like no other for every client.

"The Pilates industry is on a whole new wave as it's facing monumental growth, with individuals becoming more aware of its many benefits," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "As the Pilates industry continues to surge, JETSET Pilates presents an enticing opportunity for potential owners to enter the thriving fitness franchise space. With our proven track record of delivering exceptional experiences and our commitment to innovation, we're poised to lead the way in shaping the future of Pilates."

Boasting a collective 37 years of franchising experience, coupled with 55 years of combined expertise within the boutique fitness industry, potential franchise partners can trust they are joining a seasoned leadership team dedicated to their success. JETSET Pilates also offers a comprehensive post-opening support and training initiative, providing franchise partners and studio leaders with implementation, operational, and strategic support. Components include collaborative meetings for alignment, financial reviews for optimization, personalized mastery sessions, and seamless integration of operational initiatives. Additionally, the brand's product and talent department provides ongoing support through workshops, skill enhancement opportunities, and structured feedback for instructors.

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction, establishing itself as a leading concept in the boutique franchise business space, and is now seeking driven professionals nationwide to share its personalized workout experience. To learn more about JETSET Pilates or if interested in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Australia, with 50+ studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator PR | (847)-945-1300 ext. 251 | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates