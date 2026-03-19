JETSET Pilates Targets Greater Boston Expansion as It Builds Massachusetts Presence

Premium Pilates Franchise Looks to Grow Beyond Wellesley with Focus on Affluent Urban Neighborhoods and High-Income Suburban Communities

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern reformer Pilates franchise known for its premium, full-body workouts, is setting its sights on continued growth across Massachusetts, anchored by its existing Wellesley studio. The brand is targeting affluent, health-conscious neighborhoods and suburban communities where demand for boutique fitness and premium wellness experiences continues to grow.

JETSET Pilates

Boston represents a particularly strong market for JETSET's continued growth, driven by its highly educated population, high average household incomes, and a culture that prioritizes health and wellness. With strong demand for premium, community-driven fitness experiences, JETSET Pilates sees strong alignment with neighborhoods such as Back Bay, South End, Seaport, Cambridge and Newton, along with affluent suburban communities.

"Boston stands out as a market that naturally aligns with the JETSET brand," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "There's a strong appetite for premium wellness experiences here, and we see meaningful opportunity to grow in communities that value both fitness and lifestyle."

With Wellesley currently serving as JETSET's sole studio in the Boston market, the brand is actively working with current and prospective franchise partners to expand its presence across the metro. Long term, JETSET believes the greater Boston area can support approximately 8-12 studios, depending on neighborhood density and demand.

"We see significant long-term opportunity across the Boston market," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "With Wellesley already introducing the brand to the region, we're focused on building thoughtfully across the metro and partnering with experienced franchisees who share our vision for premium fitness and community-driven growth."

For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across U.S., the U.K., and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. JETSET Pilates now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the fitness sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Grace Skowron | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates