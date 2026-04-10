Jetstream Venture Fund Secures Positions in Surf Therapeutics and Hill Research, Bolstering HealthTech and AI Portfolios

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetstream Venture Fund (Jetstream), an innovative interval fund designed to expand access to venture-style investing for a wider mainstream audience, today announced the closing of two strategic startup investments: Surf Therapeutics and Hill Research.

These newly confirmed deals highlight significant momentum for the Fund, demonstrating Jetstream's ability to secure access to highly competitive, top-tier rounds previously restricted to institutional wealth.

Pioneering Alternative Treatments with Surf Therapeutics

Jetstream's investment in Surf Therapeutics, a clinical-stage HealthTech startup, targets critical unmet medical needs. The company is developing a patented, non-invasive ultrasound neuromodulation platform to treat chronic inflammatory disorders, specifically rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

"A high percentage of patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis find that traditional medications simply do not have a real effect," said Doug Sylvester, Portfolio Manager at Jetstream. "Surf Therapeutics offers an entirely different, clinically proven approach to activate the body's natural anti-inflammatory pathways. By addressing patients who are unresponsive to traditional meds, this technology has an incredible potential market impact."

Led by CEO Nishant Doctor, Surf Therapeutics aims to safely bring this non-invasive therapy into the home, offering scalable relief without drugs or surgery.

Driving AI Innovation with Hill Research

Representing the fund's first dedicated AI investment, Jetstream has secured a position in Hill Research. The company's cutting-edge AI platform is designed to automate and accelerate clinical pharmaceutical research, with the potential to significantly reduce time and cost across the drug development process.

Hill Research is experiencing rapid, "hockey stick" growth and strong market traction, quickly emerging as a high-demand opportunity. Jetstream moved to participate during a competitive funding round.

"Investing in a company showing this level of massive, rapid traction, alongside leading investors with a strong track record of identifying breakout businesses, reflects the kind of opportunity Jetstream was built to deliver," Sylvester added.

About Jetstream Venture Fund Jetstream Venture Fund is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, seeking to provide investors access to early-stage, high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. Jetstream is one of the first funds of its kind, bringing venture-style opportunities to a wider audience. For more information, visit https://www.jvf.vc.

Disclosure: Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and can be obtained by visiting https://www.jvf.vc. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Media Contact: Dawson Fearnow, MMPR Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Jetstream Venture Fund