Jetstream Venture Fund Lowers Investment Minimum to $5,000, Expanding Access to Elite VC Opportunities Following SpaceX and Carbogenesis Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetstream Venture Fund (Jetstream), an innovative interval fund designed to expand access to venture-style investing for a wider audience, announced it has lowered its minimum initial investment to $5,000. This update opens new pathways for almost any investor to participate in institutional-quality private market deals that have historically been restricted to institutional investors or the ultra-wealthy.

This lower minimum follows a period of significant momentum for the fund, highlighted by two highly exclusive, later-stage private secondary investments: aerospace leader SpaceX, and Carbogenesis, a breakthrough clean technology company converting natural gas and carbon dioxide into high-value industrial chemicals. These investments underscore Jetstream's ability to secure desirable opportunities that are typically completely inaccessible outside of elite venture networks.

Moving forward, Jetstream will continue to leverage its proprietary deal flow to invest in expertly vetted, early-stage startups. While the fund is sector-agnostic and maintains a generalist approach, it aims to capture the best market-driven solutions. The leadership team possesses deep domain expertise in healthtech, medtech, and biotech. This advantage is rooted in the extensive operational background of Jetstream's leadership, including Dr. John Shufeldt's decades of experience scaling national healthcare companies, alongside the specialized healthcare venture experience of Xcellerant Ventures.

As Jetstream pursues top-tier startup investments globally, the team remains highly committed to fostering innovation in its own backyard. They are dedicated to fueling Phoenix's transformation into a premier healthtech and innovation hub. Xcellerant Ventures' first fund, has already deployed more than $10 million into Arizona-based startups. While Jetstream will always follow the best investments regardless of geography, its strong local ties uniquely position it to capitalize on and support Arizona's exploding technology footprint.

About Jetstream Venture Fund

Jetstream is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, that seeks to provide investors access to early-stage, high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. Jetstream is one of the first funds of its kind, bringing venture-style investing opportunities to a wider professional audience. For more information, visit https://www.jvf.vc.

Disclosure

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and can be obtained by visiting https://www.jvf.vc. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Media Contact: Dawson Fearnow, MMPR Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Jetstream Venture Fund