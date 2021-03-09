Jewish Communal Fund Adds New Jewish Values Impact Investments to its Platform

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund has added new Jewish values impact investments that align with its mission as the largest Jewishly-affiliated donor advised fund in the country. These offerings provide JCF Fundholders with the opportunity to maximize their impact with their investments, in addition to their active grant-making. These new investments complement the ESG and socially responsible investment options already on JCF's robust investment platform.

"JCF's investment committee recognizes that the alignment of our mission and the values of tikkun olam [repairing the world] cannot be limited to our grants, but must be reflected in our investment platform as well," said Michael L. Stern, Chair of JCF's Investment Committee. "We want our Fundholders to be able to increase the impact of their JCF funds by choosing investments that reflect the values and align with their grant-making. When your grant-making and your investments are both working together for social good—that is a true double-bottom line."

JLens' Jewish Advocacy Strategy is a values-based S&P 500 Index strategy that aligns with Jewish values and advocates for communal concerns in the Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) and Corporate Social Responsibility movements. The Jewish Advocacy Strategy portfolio consists of approximately 300 companies selected by a four-step process that includes negative screens, scoring companies on six Jewish values-based categories, and using positive tilts.

The JCF-Ogen Israel Impact Loan Program offers JCF Fundholders the opportunity to maximize their social impact in Israel in a way that after five years returns money to their fund with interest for future grant-making and impact investment. Ogen provides affordable, life-changing loans and financial mentoring to low and middle-income Israelis, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Israel. Formerly the Israel Free Loan Association, Ogen has made more than 65,000 loans and lent more than $360 million since 1990.

"JCF is providing Fundholders with exclusive opportunities for impact they can't get elsewhere," said Bob Gottesman, a noted investment manager and philanthropist and JCF Fundholder. "The ability for Fundholders to loan money from their DAFs at JCF to Ogen and then, in turn, Ogen lending that money to Israeli non-for-profits and small business that are still reeling from the effects of the COVID crisis is a game-changing investment option that is now available. I thank JCF for making this investment option available to Fundholders."

JLens' Jewish Advocacy Strategy and the JCF-Ogen Israel Impact Loan Program join several socially responsible investments already on JCF's robust investment platform, including VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ISRA), Israel Bonds, and the JCF-HFLS Social Impact Loan Program. "If Israel is in your heart and part of your philanthropic portfolio, it should also be inside your portfolio," said Steven Schoenfeld, Chief Executive Officer at MV Index Solutions, which develops, maintains and licenses the BlueStar indexes.

