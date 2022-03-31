Jewish Communal Fund Appoints Rachel Schnoll as CEO

As JCF celebrates its 50th anniversary, new CEO will lead the organization into its next half-century of philanthropic impact

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund, one of the largest donor advised funds in the country, announced today the appointment of Rachel Schnoll as CEO, succeeding Susan F. Dickman, effective June 1, 2022. Prior to joining Jewish Communal Fund, Ms. Schnoll was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Head of FinLife Partners at Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management. She brings to JCF more than two decades of experience in asset and wealth management.

Rachel Schnoll, JCF's Incoming CEO

"Rachel is the ideal person for the position," said Michael L. Stern, Co-chair of the Search Committee. "She has a track record of running businesses, and we were all very impressed by her warmth, collaborative leadership style, and deep-felt faith and connection to the Jewish community."

Ms. Schnoll is a graduate of Brandeis University and earned an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She served on the board of the Foundation for Financial Planning, which helps nonprofits develop and sustain pro bono financial planning programs for financially vulnerable members of our society. She is also an active lay leader in the Jewish community, serving as a trustee of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) Eisner/Crane Lake Camp Board. She previously was a Vice President of the Brooklyn Heights Synagogue, where she co-chaired a successful capital campaign.

"I am excited about taking the mantle of leadership and steering JCF into its next half-century of philanthropic impact," she said. "I look forward to building on the impressive growth and impact that JCF has had under Sue's able leadership."

Today's news comes as Sue Dickman publicly announces her retirement, after more than 20 years at the helm of JCF. Under her leadership, JCF has emerged as the premier philanthropic network for Jewish philanthropists, regularly granting out more than $500 million each year to charities in all sectors. JCF has a long track record of prudent stewardship of philanthropic funds, and is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

"It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve as CEO of JCF," said Ms. Dickman. "I have had the unique privilege of having a front row seat to our fundholders' generosity and thoughtful philanthropy, which never ceases to inspire me."

During Ms. Dickman's tenure, JCF has been instrumental in providing more than $22 million in grants from its endowment, the Special Gifts Fund, to critical projects and organizations in the New York Jewish community. Over the last two decades, these Special Gifts Fund grants have enriched the lives of so many diverse members of the community, in addition to JCF's yearly $2 million contribution to UJA-Federation of New York's annual campaign.

"Sue has served the JCF with passion and distinction for over 20 years," said Teena Lerner, President of the JCF Board of Trustees. "She has led a period of unprecedented growth in JCF donor funds, donor assets and, most importantly, philanthropic grants awarded to many thousands of charitable causes."

Ms. Dickman will work with Ms. Schnoll to ensure a smooth transition as the organization looks toward its next half century of serving its fundholders and promoting philanthropy.

About Jewish Communal Fund Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest and most active networks of Jewish funders, currently managing $2.8 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,250 donor advised funds. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277.

