Jewish Communal Fund Emergency Relief Grants to Ukraine Totaling Over $5 Million

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) was swift to respond to the devastating crisis in Ukraine. Last week JCF's Special Gifts Fund Committee approved a special grant of $500,000 to UJA-Federation's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund. The gift was sent to UJA so that the funds can immediately be put to use for much needed supplies like food and clothing. "We're grateful to our community of Fundholders who, in giving through JCF, have enabled JCF to act quickly and make this grant from its endowment (Special Gifts Fund) to help alleviate the suffering in the Ukraine," commented Teena Lerner, President of JCF's Board of Trustees. This Special Gifts Fund grant is in addition to the 600 grants totaling $5 million that our generous fundholders have allocated to support those impacted by the crisis since its onset.

Trustee and Chair of JCF's Special Gifts Committee Daniel Blaser commented, "JCF's ability to be nimble in responding to crises makes me extremely proud to be a JCF fundholder and trustee." CEO Susan F. Dickman added, "Whenever a crisis occurs, we see the enormous benefit of having established a donor advised fund. Our donors can login at any time and allocate money to multiple charities with a few clicks. The money is sent to the charities within 2-3 days."

JCF fundholders have made relief for Ukraine a priority, and by putting money aside when it is strategic, they are poised to send aid whenever necessary. This was evident during the recent COVID epidemic, when fund holders sent millions of dollars to a wide range of charities at the forefront of coronavirus relief. For fifty years, Jewish Communal Fund thousands of individuals and families has relied upon Jewish Communal Fund to deliver philanthropic support efficiently and effectively.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest and most active networks of Jewish funders, currently managing over $2.8 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,250 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. The Chronicle of Philanthropy designated JCF a "Top 10" Donor Advised Fund in the U.S. on its Philanthropy 400 list. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

