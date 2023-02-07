Jewish Communal Fund Releases 50th Anniversary Giving Report

JCF Fundholders distributed a record $593 million to charities, accounting for 24% of charitable assets under management

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 50th anniversary, Jewish Communal Fund, the largest Jewish donor advised fund in the country, released its annual Giving Report. In FY' 2022, JCF Fundholders recommended a record-breaking 80,500 grants totaling nearly $600 million to nonprofit organizations in every sector. As a collective, JCF distributed 24% of charitable assets under management.

Which Causes Do JCF Fundholders Support?

"JCF is proud to celebrate five decades of helping Fundholders be more intentional and strategic with their charitable giving," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of the Jewish Communal Fund. "We especially salute the numerous families who have had funds with JCF since our inaugural year in 1972. The founders of these funds believed in the Jewish value of tzedakah and transmitted these values to their families. Many of these funds are now in the hands of the second or third generations, carrying out the charitable legacy passed onto them by their parents and grandparents."

In the 50 years that Jewish Communal Fund has been facilitating charitable giving, over $2 billion has been contributed to thousands of worthy causes in communities around the world. This special Giving Report celebrates JCF's first half-century of impact and sets the stage for all that JCF will accomplish in the next 50 years. The report also provides insight into the demographics and charitable trends taking place among its generous funder network of more than 9,000 people.

For the last five decades, JCF has played a critical role in facilitating charitable giving for a wide spectrum of Jewish philanthropists of varying means, ages, interests and religious affiliations.

Here are some highlights from the report:

JCF Fundholders make an average of 18 grants per fund per year, with a median grant amount of $601 .

. JCF Fundholders distributed 24% of charitable assets, as a collective, in FY 22.

More than one-third of funds distributed 50% or more of the balance in their funds to charities in FY 22.

The sectors that received the largest number of dollars from JCF Fundholders in FY 22 were education, community organizations/human services, and international/ Israel (these same categories topped the chart in previous years, too).

(these same categories topped the chart in previous years, too). JCF Fundholders distributed $264 million to secular organizations in FY 2022.

to secular organizations in FY 2022. JCF Fundholders granted $36 million to UJA-Federation of NY in FY 22, in addition to JCF's $2 million annual gift to UJA.

to UJA-Federation of NY in FY 22, in addition to JCF's annual gift to UJA. JCF as an institution provided $1.12 million in Special Gifts Fund grants in FY 22 to Jewish charities in our community, including an emergency grant to UJA-Federation of New York's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund, supporting the JCC of Staten Island's digital food pantry, providing legal resources to survivors of domestic violence at UJA's Brooklyn Hub, and funding mental health services for Jewish day campers.

To delve into this report and learn more about the JCF philanthropic community, charitable giving trends, and the ways in which JCF Fundholders are collectively making our community and the world a better place, visit https://jcfny.org/2022givingreport to download the Giving Report, or email [email protected] for a copy of the report.

About Jewish Communal Fund Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest and most active networks of Jewish funders, currently managing over $2.6 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,500 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and intentional. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

